America's largest black-owned gift company, African American Expressions, celebrates its 30th Year Anniversary

"30 years ago, I started this company in my home with one thing in mind: "Offering the Best line of products for people of color, all at great prices." This has been at the core of who we are today and will continue to be for the future." – Greg Perkins founder and president of AAE

African American Expressions is a minority supplier that is growing and expanding rapidly being the #1 supplier for wholesale buyers. Creating top quality products ranging from calendars, to greeting cards, to handbags, home décor, figurines and so much more. This year they are introducing a new title, to their already rich collection, called "Queendom" which is dedicated to celebrate and empower women all over the world.

And not only are the AAE products available to wholesale buyers, but also to anyone who wants to become an affiliate. For the past 30 years, African-American Expressions, through their fundraising program, has generated millions of dollars for schools, churches and various other organizations all over the world, and benefited countless individuals who have used our program since 1991. The products really speak for themselves and the affiliates get to earn 40% of everything they sell! To receive your FREE 2021 Holiday Fundraising Catalog, please visit www.black-gifts.com.

Angela Komendant

African American Expressions

(916) 424-5000 EXT 104

https://www.black-gifts.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE African American Expressions

Related Links

www.black-gifts.com

