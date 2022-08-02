Americas Microsoft Dynamics team from DXC Technology joins Ernst & Young LLP, expanding its capabilities in Microsoft Business Applications and connected enterprise solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced today that a highly skilled team of Americas Microsoft Dynamics professionals from DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is joining the EY Microsoft Services Group. The combined team will help clients modernize their finance and operations, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management by designing, developing and implementing custom solutions using Microsoft technologies.

"Over the last five years, the EY organization has recognized the power of acquisitions to support the organization's NextWave strategy. I am very pleased to welcome this highly skilled team at a time when digital solutions are the cornerstone of today's working world," says Andy Baldwin, EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service. "This acquisition is the latest example of how the EY organization is investing in technology capabilities to help clients achieve their business goals."

The newly acquired team brings extensive experience with Microsoft Dynamics. Integrating this team with the EY Microsoft Services Group will deepen EY capabilities and expand the array of solutions EY US offers to help companies realize the long-term value of broad Microsoft-supported digital transformations.

"This newly combined team will work with Microsoft to continue to create new, innovative client experiences, giving them greater visibility and agility to support their decision-making with robust analytics and AI-driven insights fueled by Microsoft Dynamics," said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platform, Microsoft.

The EY Microsoft Services Group focuses on helping to deliver digital solutions built with Microsoft applications to enhance organizations' finance, operations, supply chain and customer engagement capabilities. As a result, embedded analytics and AI insights improve visibility, agility and decision-making, allowing for real-time adjustments to market conditions or customer opportunities.

"The EY organization works to help clients solve their toughest issues through business ingenuity," explains Greg Jenko, EY Global Microsoft Services Group Leader. "This team's focus on Microsoft Dynamics coupled with the power of our EY team's capabilities in finance and supply chain transformation will drive significant impact and value for EY clients."

"Organizations across every industry are accelerating their exploration of new ways to innovate through technology," says Raj Sharma, Americas Consulting Vice Chair. "By expanding our team of professionals with Microsoft skills, we are strengthening the EY ecosystem and leadership in this transformative technology at a time when these skills are in high demand."

EY teams have received six Microsoft Advanced Specializations certifications, and it is recognized as a Gold competency partner across Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 clouds focused on multiple technology domains. To date, the EY organization has supported more than 4,000 clients and executed more than 16,000 projects globally to assist clients in their digital transformations. To learn more about the EY and Microsoft Alliance, visit: https://www.ey.com/en_gl/alliances/microsoft.

