EY Consumer Beverage Survey: New consumer research finds health-led choices, generational changes and digital discovery are redefining beverage expectations

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today released findings from its Consumer Beverage Survey, uncovering three major forces – health, digital engagement and generation shifts – that are reshaping beverage choice and consumption behavior. The study, based on a survey of more than 2,500 consumers across the US and Brazil, explores how these evolving preferences are redefining what people expect from beverages today, and what they will demand tomorrow.

"Our research shows a clear rise in intentional beverage consumption, with consumers paying closer attention to ingredients, prioritizing functional benefits tied to health and wellbeing, and modifying behaviors, such as reducing sugar and alcohol intake," said Sean Harapko, EY Americas Beverage Leader. "These shifts signal a more informed and selective consumer, particularly among younger generations, who are reshaping demand and accelerating change across the beverage product landscape."

Wellness-driven beverage choices are on the rise

Wellness plays a crucial role in beverage selection, with consumers increasingly treating beverages as "tools" for wellbeing. Ingredients, sugar content and functional benefits now sit at the center of both choice and premiumization.

According to the survey, 58% of US consumers say they are paying attention to ingredients in the drinks they purchase, and 52% are willing to pay more for drinks that support health and wellness goals. Sugar is still a key ingredient in the conversation, with 66% choosing lower sugar, lower calorie drinks.

In Brazil, health benefits extend beyond hydration, with three out of four consumers citing immune support as a top benefit influencing functional beverage purchase intent.

"Consumers are rewriting the rules of the beverage aisle. Wellness isn't a niche segment but a baseline expectation shaping formulation, claims and pricing strategy. For beverage companies, the winners will be those that deliver clear benefits, build trust through transparency and meet consumers where decisions are increasingly made across apps, social channels and personalized, data-led experiences," said Rob Holston, EY Global and Americas Consumer Products Sector Leader. "Brands must design for multiple definitions of wellness."

Digital discovery and artificial intelligence (AI) influence trial and loyalty

Digital ecosystems have become primary gateways for beverage discovery, influencing both awareness and repeat purchase. Consumers increasingly rely on digital tools to explore functional beverages, including online grocery recommendations (19%), fitness and health apps (17%), and loyalty apps (16%), with Gen Z reporting higher digital usage (26%) compared with other generations.

Brazil shows even faster adoption: 45% of consumers used AI‑based beverage recommendations in the past year (compared with 27% in the US), and 70% say they are very likely to use them next year, with the highest enthusiasm among millennials.

Generational shifts are redefining beverage culture

The survey finds that consumption patterns diverge across generations, reshaping both alcohol and nonalcoholic categories. In the US, social pressure to drink alcohol persists (20%), yet functional beverage consumption is surging, with 80% of Gen Z and 75% of millennials drinking alcoholic beverages at least every two weeks compared with 65% overall. The survey shows alcohol consumption in Brazil remains high (57% drink at least every two weeks), but Gen Z consumes significantly less (47%) than older cohorts, reflecting a cultural shift toward moderation and alternative beverage choices.

The energy drink category also highlights the generational divide in the US, with more than half of Gen Z (53%) and almost half of millennials (47%) consuming energy drinks at least every two weeks compared with 34% overall.

Harapko notes, "As beverage choices are so uniquely personal, so should be the experience of discovery and purchasing. In order for brands to succeed, they must embrace an innovation ecosystem and insights engine that allows them to proactively identify and define market trends and determine opportunities for both engagement and growth with their core consumers."

More information from the EY Consumer Beverage survey is available at https://www.ey.com/en_us/industries/consumer-products/wellness-trends-shaping-the-future-of-beverages

Survey methodology

Online survey of 2,512 adults (18+) in the US (1,511) and Brazil (1,001), fielded November 20 through December 11, 2025; weighted to census representation; margin of error approximately ±2.5% US and ±3.1% Brazil.

