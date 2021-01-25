America's Most Prolific Athletes Join Michelob ULTRA to Showcase a Different Side of Success During This Year's Super Bowl: Joy

The :60 spot, "Happy," enlists the help of sports superstars including Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan, to showcase the less-heralded-but-equally-important parts of their lives that ultimately play a role in their success: time spent with family and friends, exploring a new hobby and enjoying life. The spot proves to America that you're not just happy because you win, you win because you're happy.

"Enjoying the moments along the journey is as important as the journey itself," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "That's why we're partnering with some of the greatest athletes of our generation: to remind us all that joy and happiness are not a distraction but instead, a key ingredient to winning and success."

In the commercial, viewers will get a glimpse into the moments of joy off the court, course and field that give these elite athletes the balance they need to succeed at their respective sports. Serena Williams can be seen dancing and singing karaoke with her girlfriends, Brooks Koepka enjoys a post-date night pizza party and Anthony Davis plays chess with his father, all of which are accompanied by a round of Michelob ULTRAs. Michelob ULTRA, a superior light beer that believes in active enjoyment, contains only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs – is the perfect choice for those who live an active, balanced lifestyle.

"Happy" represents the newest ad in Michelob ULTRA's brand campaign, "It's Only Worth It If You Enjoy It," celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in the journey to success.

Wieden + Kennedy New York is the creative agency for "Happy" and this year marks Michelob ULTRA's sixth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

