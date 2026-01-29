America's Most Shell-ebrated Job is Back: Bigger, Bolder and Crunchier Than Ever

Each year the NUTmobile takes to the streets to act as a rolling public relations firm on wheels, generating millions of media and social impressions along the way. Peanutters create content for social channels, delight fans and serve as brand ambassadors, storytellers and smile-makers, representing the brand in media interviews with local radio, TV and digital outlets for one fun-filled year.

Who Will Crack the Shell

The PLANTERS® brand is seeking college graduates who are strong communicators, possess charismatic personalities, are creative content creators and colorful storytellers. Travel enthusiasts with an appetite for adventure and a love of puns are highly encouraged to apply at BeAPeanutter.com until Feb. 14, 2026. Prospective Peanutters must submit a resume and a short video showing what they would bring to the role — creativity, humor, personality and a love of snacks are highly encouraged.

"At the PLANTERS® brand, we believe life is simply better when you add a little fun," said Patrick Horbas, director of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand. "Our Peanutters are the ultimate nutty snack squad, steering a giant 26-foot-long peanut on wheels and turning everyday moments into memorable experiences. They bring the brand to life in the most delightful way possible."

A Job That Lives Rent-Free in Your Mind – and on the Road

Forget the cubicle. Peanutters drive coast-to-coast in the iconic NUTmobile, bringing the PLANTERS® brand to life at festivals, parades, college campuses, community events and more. Last year's class of Peanutters traveled to 46 states and met more than 160,000 Americans on their journey, all while receiving an annual salary, full-time benefits, generous meal and travel stipends and real-world marketing and PR experience.

The joy ride doesn't end there either. When their year-long tour wraps, Peanutters can also apply for full-time roles at Hormel Foods.

Why People Go Nuts for This Gig

This isn't just a job — it's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with a 26-footlong peanut as your ride. Peanutters travel the country, turn strangers into fans, attend festivals, meet people who think a giant peanut on wheels is the coolest thing they have ever seen and occasionally rub elbows with celebrities. Every day brings surprises, laughter and stories you will tell for decades. If you love travel, fun, peanuts and making people smile, this is one shell of a job.

Ready to Roll?

Think you're ab-shell-lutely perfect for the role? Apply now at BeAPeanutter.com and get ready to go nuts.

