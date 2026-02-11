America's Oldest vs. Newest Luxury Markets: Realtor.com® Report Highlights the Evolving Faces of U.S. Luxury

National luxury prices stabilize as buyers weigh the prestige of historic coastal enclaves against the modern scale of emerging Mountain and Sun Belt markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. luxury housing market opened 2026 with a stabilizing trend in pricing, defined by a fundamental difference in what luxury means from one region to the next. While national entry-level luxury prices held steady at $1.19 million, Realtor.com® January Luxury Housing Report highlights how the definition of luxury is shifting between established legacy markets and new growth hubs.

According to the report, the national 90th-percentile luxury threshold remained essentially unchanged from a year ago (-0.6%). However, the report reveals a clear distinction in what buyers receive for their investment. In legacy markets like San Francisco and San Jose, the typical luxury home dates back to the mid-1970s. Meanwhile, in emerging markets like Heber, Utah, and Boise, Idaho, the luxury segment is driven almost entirely by brand-new construction.

"The age of luxury inventory in a given city tells a story of that market's lifecycle," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "In legacy coastal metros, we're seeing the results of maturity, where the most desirable luxury neighborhoods reached full build-out decades ago, leaving little room for new construction. Conversely, in the Mountain West and Sun Belt, we're seeing active expansion, where the luxury tier is being defined by a new wave of development designed to meet modern preferences for scale and customization."

January data suggests the broader luxury segment is entering a seasonal baseline, with the entry-level tier showing the most stability.

National Luxury Overview

Pricing January 2026 Monthly Change YoY Change Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile $1,193,085 0.0 % -0.6 % High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile $1,912,790 0.5 % -3.0 % Ultra Luxury Threshold 99th Percentile $5,635,028 1.87 % -4.3 % Million-Dollar Listing Share 12.0 % 0.0pp -0.3pp

Legacy Luxury: Paying for Postcodes, Not Square Footage

In the nation's oldest luxury markets, location and pedigree remain the primary drivers of value. These markets represent long-established high-end locations where luxury is defined by mature neighborhoods and architecture that has retained value through decades of scarcity.

San Francisco-Oakland tops the list with a median luxury build year of 1974, followed closely by San Jose (1977). In these established metros, homes in the $1 million to $2 million range are often more compact, averaging between 1,600 and 2,000 square feet, which is well below the national luxury average of 2,931 square feet. Despite the older housing stock, these markets move with speed; in San Jose, luxury homes sold in a median of just 19 days this January.

"In these legacy markets, buyers are often paying for the postcode and proximity to global economic hubs rather than brand-new finishes," said Anthony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com®. "Value is driven by the fact that there is simply a scarcity of land to develop. These properties represent a finite resource, allowing them to remain competitive and well-supported even in seasonal lulls."

Markets with the Oldest Luxury Homes

Rank Area 10% Most

Expensive Listings

Start at: Median Year

Built for

Top 10% Median Days

on Market for

Top 10% Median Days on

Market for

Top 10% YoY Median Square

Feet $1M – $2M 0 USA $1,193,085 2003 92 1.7 % 2,931 1 San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif. $2,499,000 1974 78 -13.1 % 1,863 2 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. $3,150,000 1977 19 -65.5 % 1,684 3 New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J. $2,999,314 1990 114 -5.0 % 1,929 4 Urban Honolulu, Hawaii $2,327,500 1992 96 8.5 % 1,430 5 Key West-Key Largo, Fla. $5,295,000 1994 81 -18.4 % 1,611 6 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. $4,120,978 1996 88 7.3 % 1,981 7 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. $2,997,000 1997 92 12.9 % 2,379 8 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. $874,988 1997 86 -13.1 % 3,760 9 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif. $2,949,920 1999 78 8.7 % 2,078 10 Tie Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.Va. $1,439,143 2000 72 -6.5 % 3,307 10 Tie Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. $1,298,847 2000 77 6.9 % 2,924 11 Tie Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. $2,566,359 2001 97 -1.0 % 3,750 11 Tie Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind. $871,745 2001 78 -4.3 % 2,500

(Among metropolitan and micropolitan areas that averaged at least 500 million-dollar listings over the 12 months through January 2026)

New Growth Luxury: The Appeal of Scale and Modernity

Conversely, a different luxury landscape is emerging in the Sun Belt and Mountain West. In these metros, the high-end tier has been created more recently, evolving alongside rapid population growth. Luxury here is expressed through horizontal scale and modern layouts rather than historic charm.

Heber, Utah, leads the newest luxury markets with a median build year of 2024, followed by Boise City, Idaho (2021) and Raleigh, N.C. (2019). In these markets, the luxury dollar stretches significantly further in terms of living space. Metros like Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston, and Charlotte all offer luxury homes in the $1 million to $2 million range that average well above 3,500 square feet, even exceeding 4,000 square feet.

"These emerging markets reflect a shift in buyer preferences toward 'newness' and lifestyle amenities," Smith added. "While legacy markets offer history, these new growth areas offer a blank canvas with modern floor plans and expansive estates. It's a market where luxury is defined by the volume of the home and the recency of the build, attracting a buyer base that prioritizes contemporary design over traditional neighborhood prestige."

Markets with the Newest Luxury Homes

Rank Area 10% Most

Expensive Listings

Start at: Median Year

Built for

Top 10% Median Days

on Market for

Top 10% Median Days on

Market for

Top 10% YoY Median Square

Feet $1M – $2M 0 USA $1,193,085 2003 92 1.7 % 2,931 1 Heber, Utah $7,605,000 2024 85 -11.0 % 2,671 2 Boise City, Idaho $1,375,000 2021 78 -11.9 % 3,270 3 Raleigh-Cary, N.C. $1,029,747 2019 92 -14.0 % 3,881 4 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn. $1,545,408 2019 102 9.1 % 3,646 5 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Fla. $2,738,400 2018 126 3.1 % 2,469 6 Atlantic City-Hammonton, N.J. $2,343,400 2015 102 -2.4 % 1,990 7 Naples-Marco Island, Fla. $3,605,114 2014 79 10.5 % 2,265 8 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. $893,137 2013 96 0.0 % 3,571 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis. $994,071 2012 101 1.3 % 4,193 9 Tie San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas $749,566 2012 113 12.4 % 3,654 10 Tie Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas $929,272 2010 81 -1.8 % 4,027 10 Tie Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, Texas $776,561 2010 74 3.5 % 4,100 11 Tie Wilmington, N.C. $1,177,000 2008 93 -4.4 % 2,866 11 Tie Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas $1,250,000 2008 102 5.7 % 3,217 11 Tie Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. $897,204 2008 99 15.8 % 3,897 11 Tie Bend, Ore. $1,844,200 2008 172 28.6 % 2,821

(Among metropolitan and micropolitan areas that averaged at least 500 million-dollar listings over the 12 months through January 2026)

Methodology

All data in this report is sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of January 2026, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, row homes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those posted on MLS platforms that provide listing feeds to Realtor.com®. New-construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs.

Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultraluxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings on average over the past year to ensure meaningful comparisons.

Historical listing trend data extends to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use January 2025 as the baseline.

Luxury by the Numbers

90th percentile = Entry-level luxury (top 10% of prices)

95th percentile = High-end luxury

99th percentile = Ultraluxury (often rare or custom properties)

