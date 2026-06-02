Realtor.com® Launches RealAssist™ AI: A Completely Reimagined Way to Find A Home

Today, RealAssist™ AI is available to a select group of logged in users in beta across desktop, the Realtor.com® app, and mobile web, with full availability rolling out shortly.

"Realtor.com® is positioned to lead the AI era in real estate — and the data already points that way," said Damian Eales, CEO at Realtor.com®. "We lead our competitors in AI brand favorability.1 We are the most trusted brand among real estate professionals2 and the No. 1 real estate news publisher in the country.3 Our collaboration with News Corp and deep industry roots give us an authority in this space that others simply cannot replicate. We are taking that foundation and building the best AI tools in the industry. That means more informed buyers and sellers, and agents who can have better conversations with every client. RealAssist™ AI is what that looks like today and there is much more to come."

"Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make, and most buyers start the process feeling overwhelmed and underprepared," said Mickey Neuberger, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer at Realtor.com®. "RealAssist™ AI removes the uncertainty and builds confidence at every step, from early research to connecting with a local agent, because the insight behind it is real. Every buyer deserves that."

RealAssist™ AI Sets a New Bar for Home Search

A traditional search gives buyers a box and a set of filters. RealAssist™ AI turns that into a two-way conversation. Tell it your commute, your must-haves, your budget, and it surfaces homes to fit your life, not just your criteria. The more you share, the smarter it gets.

Ask RealAssist™ AI I have $85k for a down payment and an annual salary of $75k. Find me homes where the total monthly payment (including taxes, insurance, and HOA) is under 35% of my take-home pay, but prioritize listings that have seen a price cut in the last 14 days.

Within this budget, show me homes that feel like a private retreat. I'm specifically looking for something with natural light and I don't want a fixer upper.

More Than Search: From First Question to Closing

Most buyers spend weeks in pre-search weighing affordability, timing, and tradeoffs, before they ever browse a listing. And the hard decisions don't stop when they find a few homes they love. RealAssist™ AI is there for all of it, from early affordability questions to understanding a specific property, scheduling a tour, navigating an offer, and preparing for closing. And at every step, RealAssist™ AI makes it easy to connect with a local agent.

Ask RealAssist™ AI We plan to put down roots in Austin and want to live there for 20+ years. What neighborhoods have a strong sense of community and are seeing new restaurants, parks, or transit investment?

I see this home was built in the 70s. When were the major systems like the HVAC and roof last updated? Also, are there any planned city zoning changes nearby that might affect the feel of this street?

Map Technology That Helps Buyers Picture Their Future Life

Real estate is location, location, location, and RealAssist™ AI brings that to life in ways no other search experience has before. Built with Google's Gemini, RealAssist™ AI surfaces commute times and helps buyers explore neighborhoods by highlighting local parks and businesses. Buyers can map out a full daily routine from school drop-off to the office, for any neighborhood they're considering or any home they're already interested in. This helps them know whether a home could actually work for their life before they ever schedule a tour.

RealAssist™ AI offers unique visual technology. Consumers can see what a street looks like after dark or how a home changes with the seasons. They can even visualize what a home would look like with a new exterior finish.

Ask RealAssist™ AI Map my morning routine from this address: drop kids at Lincoln Elementary, stop at a Joe's Coffee Shop, then head to my office at 400 Market St.

What does the street lighting and sidewalk situation look like at night on this block? I have kids getting off the bus sometimes after dark.

Conversations That Pick Up Where They Left Off

RealAssist™ AI does not reset when a tab closes. It remembers a buyer's budget and priorities, across sessions and picks up mid-thought after a day or two so there's no starting over when priorities shift. The conversation simply moves forward when a user changes a budget or adds a must-have.

Ask RealAssist™ AI I told you my budget was $600K. I think I can stretch to $650K now. What does that open up?

Last week we were looking for a big yard, but we've decided we'd rather have a low-maintenance condo if it means being closer to the hike-and-bike trail. Can you update my search but keep the same $4,500 monthly payment ceiling?

RealAssist™ AI Key Features

Understand affordability in plain language . Get personalized breakdowns based on income and expenses.

. Get personalized breakdowns based on income and expenses. Compare homes or neighborhoods side by side. View lifestyle, location, and costs in one view.

View lifestyle, location, and costs in one view. Search around what matters most. Use real commute times to find homes near workplaces, schools, or favorite parks.

Use real commute times to find homes near workplaces, schools, or favorite parks. Visualize a home and its surroundings. See properties at night, in winter, or with a new exterior before ever scheduling a tour.

See properties at night, in winter, or with a new exterior before ever scheduling a tour. Pick up exactly where the last session left off. Enjoy a seamless experience across any device.

Enjoy a seamless experience across any device. Connect directly with a local agent seamlessly. Schedule a tour without leaving the experience.

30 Years of Real Estate Industry Trust

Realtor.com® was established by the real estate industry, for the real estate industry. For over 30 years, its relationships with MLSs and local professionals have built a data foundation that is current. Realtor.com® is also the No. 1 destination for real estate news and economic insights, which has helped shape RealAssist™ AI. The result is not a general-purpose AI layer. It's an experience trained on decades of consumer behavior and grounded in current listing data. It's built with real-time guardrails intended to promote compliance with Fair Housing standards and guardMLS data.

Built to Make Agents More Valuable

Real estate transactions are long, complex, and deeply personal and AI doesn't change the fact that buyers want a trusted expert in their corner when it matters most. According to a Realtor.com® survey, Americans rely on real estate agents as the No. 1 most trusted and accurate source for information, and 82% are also using AI for real estate insights. These two things are not in conflict. RealAssist™ AI handles the early, time-consuming work of pre-search and discovery so buyers are informed and ready when they connect with an agent. It does not replace the agent, but raises the quality of every client conversation. RealAssist™ AI is built to make the human expertise at the heart of every transaction more valuable.

About Realtor.com®

For over 30 years, Realtor.com® has connected buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 real estate site REALTOR® agents recommend, Realtor.com® delivers consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

1Based on SEMrush data analyzing brand favorability in large language model (LLM) responses from July 8, 2025, to March 27, 2026, across Realtor.com, Zillow, Homes.com, Redfin, Trulia, and Apartments.com.

2Based on a December 2025 proprietary survey among real estate professionals.

3Realtor.com is the largest publisher of original residential real estate news in the U.S. according to a proprietary third party study, June 2025, October 2025 & December 2025.

SOURCE Realtor.com