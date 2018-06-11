America's Plastics Makers Respond To G7 Charter Aimed At Cleaner Oceans

"Marine debris is a pressing global issue, and ACC is committed to being part of the solution. Our plastic makers have set and are working to achieve aggressive goals for the reuse, recycling and recovery of 100% of plastic packaging by 2040, with interim goals by 2030.

To achieve these goals we will need to work closely with stakeholders and governments, including members of the G7. We look forward to collaborating on a range of activities outlined in the Charter—including sustainable design, research, information sharing, and creative new ideas like the Plastics Innovation Challenge—in the months and years ahead. We believe investing in waste management systems will be critical to making real progress, and we appreciate Canada's leadership in pledging $100 million to jumpstart that effort.

In facing the challenge of marine litter there is much we can agree on, and even more we must act on‎, recognizing different approaches and priorities to getting there. Plastics are essential to helping us live safer, more sustainable lives. But they have no place in our oceans or in our environment.

We know ocean pollution is a large and complex problem. But this problem is solvable if we work together and stay focused on capturing and transforming municipal solid waste at its source."

