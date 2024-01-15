America's Teens Set to Dream Big at 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in April.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- They want to build rocket ships that soar through the galaxy; teach people nationwide how to make better nutritional choices; and spread even more magic at The Most Magical Place on Earth. They are high school students from the 2024 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, and they all have the same thing in common – Big Dreams!

Sophia Halm, a high school student from South Orange, NJ and aspiring aerospace engineer, is featured in a national TV interview on Jan. 15, 2024. The interview highlighted the news that she is one of the 100 students selected for this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place April 2024, is a mentoring program hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)
Sophia Halm, a student at Columbia High School in New Jersey, and her mother, Cynthia Halm, are interviewed on Good Morning America by Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez on Jan. 15, 2024, as Sophia discussed her selection in this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentoring program hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (ABC/ Jeff Neira)
The new class of 100 students from around the country was revealed today on the Martin Luther King Day holiday by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where the annual mentoring program was created to broaden career awareness and inspire teens from Black and underrepresented communities to dream beyond their wildest imaginations.

The selected students were featured during a live TV segment on ABC's "Good Morning America.'' The segment highlighted one of the selected students,16-year-old Sophia of South Orange, New Jersey, who is involved with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and the math team, and aspires to become an aerospace engineer.

The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

At the four-day program at Walt Disney World, Sophia and the other Disney Dreamers will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators, who will immerse them in workshops and seminars designed to supercharge their career dreams. The students will also explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

And, of course, they will spend plenty of time experiencing the magic of Walt Disney World.

"We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year!" remarked Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. "These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams."

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program is an important part of Disney's commitment to support diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy http://www.twitter.com/dreamersacademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy

The 100 students selected for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

Name

City

State

Trynnady A. 

Demopolis

AL

Makena D. 

Oro Valley

AZ

Eli M. 

Mesa

AZ

Chase R.

Peoria

AZ

Yara A.

Sunnyvale

CA

Christian A. 

Chula Vista

CA

Johannes A. 

Los Angeles

CA

Kira B. 

Mission Viejo

CA

Zoie D.

Chula Vista

CA

Orlando E. 

Los Angeles

CA

Gavin K. 

Orange

CA

David L.

Encino

CA

Maria L.

Los Angeles

CA

Noelle N.

Torrance

CA

Lola O.

Carson

CA

Ahmad S. 

Banning

CA

Ricardo S. 

Bell

CA

Roshan S. 

Whittier

CA

Abigail V.

Aliso Viejo

CA

Shrujana V. 

Pleasanton

CA

Emma Rose W. 

Laguna Niguel

CA

Yuri Y.

Fullerton

CA

Sophia Z. 

San Jose

CA

James C. 

Granby

CT

Julia A. 

Washington

DC

Sofia B. 

Boynton Beach

FL

Mya C. 

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Michaelangelo D. 

Kissimmee

FL

Gabriella G. 

Sunny Isles Beach

FL

Devanshi Krishna G. 

Wesley Chapel

FL

Dayna H. 

Belle Isle

FL

Alana M. 

Lauderhill

FL

Gabriel Q.

Dade City

FL

Bengina A. 

Lithia Springs

GA

Hannah D. 

Riverdale

GA

Lillian F. 

Mount Airy

GA

Jordan H. 

Grovetown

GA

Riley K. 

Acworth

GA

Amir M. 

Mableton

GA

Patrice N.

Augusta

GA

Bianca O. 

Marietta

GA

Cameryn P.

Atlanta

GA

Ellis S.

Atlanta

GA

Elisabeth L. 

Des Moines

IA

Kevin K. 

Arlington Heights

IL

Kjersten O. 

Carmel

IN

Leena D. 

Olathe

KS

Ayanna J. 

Olathe

KS

Kaleyce M. 

Merriam

KS

Graham B. 

Fort Thomas

KY

JahhSuha O.

Lexington

KY

Ja'Leah R.

Baton Rouge

LA

Ezekiel W.

Slidell

LA

Anah S. 

Rockville

MD

Keyaira J. 

Detroit

MI

Hosanna Z.

Ypsilanti

MI

Legacy J.

Saint Louis

MO

Mia E. 

Raleigh

NC

Jill H. 

Garner

NC

Camille S.

Charlotte

NC

Shadiya U. 

Charlotte

NC

Tacori W. 

Winston-Salem

NC

Jayden W.

Henderson

NC

Sanaa W.

Charlotte

NC

Nathaniel D.

Willingboro

NJ

Sophia H. 

South Orange

NJ

Reyna M. 

Bridgeton

NJ

Jasmine O.

Las Vegas

NV

Rabiat A. 

Bronx

NY

Kyla Marie G. 

Laurelton

NY

Ava R.

Grand Island

NY

Jacora G. 

Oakwood Village

OH

Benjamin M. 

Hudson

OH

Faith S.

Byesville

OH

TeLario W. 

Blacklick

OH

Daniela L. 

Norristown

PA

Nandana M. 

McDonald

PA

Joci W. 

Munford

TN

Ahlaysia B.

Desoto

TX

Hayden B.

Hutto

TX

Walter B.

San Antonio

TX

Christiana B. 

Lewisville

TX

Logan E. 

League City

TX

Lakshmi G. 

Coppell

TX

Zahra K. 

Plano

TX

Madison M. 

Dallas

TX

Nigel M. 

Missouri City

TX

Julia S. 

San Antonio

TX

Elyse W.

Orange

TX

Gavin W. 

Sugar Land

TX

James Y.

Houston

TX

Jameson B. 

Chesapeake

VA

Athena B. 

Falls Church

VA

Alyssa C. 

Afton

VA

Ella E. 

Farmville

VA

Elijah M. 

Norfolk

VA

Eleanor T. 

Gig Harbor

WA

Matthew A.

Shorewood

WI

Loren M. 

Milwaukee

WI

Jaeda W.

Madison

WI

About Disney Dreamers Academy:
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

