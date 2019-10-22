America's Test Kitchen Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Collection of 20 Years of Foolproof Recipes for Home Cooks, All-New Holiday Special, First-Ever Kids Club and More

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The original and most-trusted test kitchen and TV show – America's Test Kitchen – is kicking off its 20th anniversary this fall with the launch of a 20th Anniversary edition cookbook, holiday TV special and first-ever Young Chefs' Club, among other content and collaborations to help home cooks. Hosted by fan favorites Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster, America's Test Kitchen hit a new ratings high mark this year, making it one of the most successful cooking shows of all time, and is attracting new audiences across an array of digital platforms, with YouTube series like What's Eating Dan and Gear Heads, the popular podcast Proof, and its online cooking school.

Over the past 20 years, America's Test Kitchen has whisked nearly 4 million eggs, sifted through 52 thousand pounds of flour, and cooked with over 2,500 pounds of garlic to perfect thousands of recipes that have helped shape the home cooking landscape today. Its time-tested recipe development process involves a staff of 50+ professional cooks and a vast network of volunteer home cooks – 40,000 of them – who ground each America's Test Kitchen recipe in the realities and palates of the home kitchen and what Americans want to cook and eat.

Chief Creative Officer Jack Bishop, who's been with America's Test Kitchen from the beginning says those 40,000 home testers are an ingredient that makes America's Test Kitchen special. "We test and perfect like nobody else – every recipe, ingredient, technique and equipment – to help home cooks succeed," Bishop explains. "Our mission is to inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen and, as home cooks grow increasingly ambitious in their kitchens, we are serving them like never before."

"While this year marks our 20th anniversary, we're excited for what the next 20 years and beyond looks like for home cooks across America. We're reaching new audiences through different platforms, such as our YouTube channel and Proof podcast, and through our new brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids, inspiring the next generation of home cooks," says America's Test Kitchen CEO David Nussbaum.

Best-Ever Recipes from the Past 20 Years

The America's Test Kitchen 20th Anniversary TV Show Cookbook is a compilation of the 580 all-time best recipes from the past 20 years and includes all the recipes from the 20th anniversary season, which premieres in January. The focus of the commemorative cookbook is on real home cooking, foolproof recipes and includes personal anecdotes from the America's Test Kitchen celebrity cast, where they reveal fun facts like their favorite cuisine and secret food cravings.

New Holiday Special and Season

Just in time for Thanksgiving, America's Test Kitchen fans will be treated to a special Holiday episode revealing the top-20 recipes from 20 years. Following the holiday special, the Emmy award-winning show will premiere its 20th season, with all-new episodes, in January 2020.

Getting a New Generation Cooking

America's Test Kitchen Kids is a multi-media brand dedicated to instructing and inspiring the next generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters, and curious experimenters. America's Test Kitchen Kids features kid-tested and kid-approved content, including cookbooks, board books, picture books, digital products and comprehensive video programming. The newest creation from America's Test Kitchen Kids is the Young Chefs' Club, a monthly subscription kit that combines cooking and S.T.E.A.M. learning fun, with a different theme each month, along with an expansive online library of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, science experiments and other activities.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen, based in a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility with over 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchens and studio space, in Boston's Seaport District, is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks. Over 50 full-time (admittedly obsessive) test cooks spend their days testing recipes 30, 40, up to 100 times, with help from a panel of 40,000 volunteer home cooks, tweaking every variable until they understand how and why recipes work. They also test cookware and supermarket ingredients so viewers can bypass marketing hype and buy the best quality products. As the home of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and publisher of more than one dozen cookbooks each year, America's Test Kitchen has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. America's Test Kitchen the television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

