America's Test Kitchen Empowers Kids with Its New Young Chefs' Club

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the country's most trusted test kitchen, comes America's Test Kitchen Kids' Young Chefs' Club! At America's Test Kitchen, a staff of professional chefs and thousands of volunteer home cooks has put every single Young Chefs' Club recipe through the paces like nobody else could – and, in this case, all of those home cook-testers are kids. The new Club will deliver subscription kits that combine cooking and S.T.E.A.M. learning fun, with a different theme each month, along with an expansive online library of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, science experiments and other activities.

"We've taken all of the ingenuity of America's Test Kitchen – which is steeped in not only professional cooks' expertise but in thousands of home cooks' experiences in their own kitchens – and created a first-of-its-kind cooking kit and community for a new generation," explained America's Test Kitchen Chairman and CEO David Nussbaum. "It's important to all of us at America's Test Kitchen to share our passion and our unmatched food content with all ages, interests and levels of cooks. That content is available on TV, online, in a full library of cookbooks, a podcast and, now, through our new Young Chefs' Club."

Why Cooking Matters for a New Generation

America's Test Kitchen Kids' Young Chefs' Club aims to get more kids building the life skill of cooking and follows on the heels of America's Test Kitchen Kids' #1 New York Times Best-Seller, The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs.

"We created the Young Chefs' Club to empower kids to lead in the kitchen, engaging their curiosity and enthusiasm as cooks, eaters and experimenters," explained Editor in Chief Molly Birnbaum, America's Test Kitchen Kids. "We had so much fun creating the recipes and experiments with kids across the country and are excited to share the Young Chefs' Club experience with more kids and families."

The Best Cooking Club for Kids

From snacks to baking projects to easy dinners that emerging cooks can take pride in making, Young Chefs' Club recipes are a guaranteed hit with kids of all ages. Every single recipe is sent out to large groups of kid recipe testers, and at least 80% of them need to give the recipe a big thumbs-up in order for it to make its way into one of the kits or onto the Club's website, www.ATKKids.com. Exclusive recipes approved by kids for kids are just the beginning. Young Chefs' Club features hands-on experiments and games that combine food and science for more learning fun. In addition to what comes in the mail each month, kids will find even more recipes and activities online—on a gated site with content created just for kids.

A Great Gift!

The Young Chefs' Club from America's Test Kitchen Kids is an incredible, enriching, and educational gift for kids who are interested in food and cooking, or science, engineering, art and math – and a gift that keeps on giving all year-long. "There's so much to do in every kit. The idea is to give kids tools for a fun, hands-on experience, whether they are just learning to cook, love to cook and are ready to take on more in the kitchen, or are curious about science in our everyday lives and enjoy experiments," added Birnbaum.

Monthly themes range from a focus on cooking ingredients – Say CHEESE! – to cooking techniques like cake decorating, scientific topics involving the exploration of food textures, international cuisines and more. The inaugural line-up of Young Chefs' Club kits from America's Test Kitchen Kids, available beginning this fall, includes: Taco Truck (October), Say Cheese (November), DIY Cake Decorating (December) and Snap, Crackle, Crunch: All About Texture (January). Each monthly kit includes the following kid-tested, kid-approved items:

Reusable recipe and cooking technique cards with photos and illustrations that depict the different cooking steps

Special ingredient or cooking tool

"Make It Your Way" recipe challenge

Hands-on experiment cards

Games, art projects, and more activities

Access to an expansive digital library of additional recipes, trivia and other activities

The Young Chefs' Club from America's Test Kitchen Kids memberships start at just $19.99 a month for an annual subscription. Monthly and six-month subscriptions are available, too. All memberships include the kits and an all-access pass to Club content online, at www.ATKKids.com.

About America's Test Kitchen Kids

Created by America's most trusted cooking brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids is building a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters. Working at the intersection of food, STEAM and fun, America's Test Kitchen Kids believes in the power of hands-on learning. Learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids and the Young Chefs' Club at www.ATKKids.com.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen, based in a brand new state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility with over 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchens and studio space, in Boston's Seaport District, is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks. Over 50 full-time (admittedly obsessive) test cooks spend their days testing recipes 30, 40, up to 100 times, with help from a panel of 40,000 volunteer home cooks, tweaking every variable until they understand how and why recipes work. They also test cookware and supermarket ingredients so viewers can bypass marketing hype and buy the best quality products. As the home of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and publisher of more than one dozen cookbooks each year, America's Test Kitchen has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. America's Test Kitchen the television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/ .

