America's Test Kitchen Opens Direct and Programmatic Advertising Access Across Its Expanded FAST Channel Footprint

ATK Opens the Door for Advertisers to Reach a High-Intent, Food-Focused Audience With Scalable, Brand-Safe FAST Channel Inventory

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Test Kitchen (ATK), the iconic culinary media brand trusted by millions, today announced the launch of direct and programmatic advertising opportunities across its rapidly expanding footprint of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels.

With distribution now live across major CTV and FAST platforms, ATK offers advertisers new ways to partner and to reach highly engaged, food-forward audiences at scale on streaming platforms with national reach and measurable advertising capabilities. ATK's FAST network is available on leading platforms including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Vizio WatchFree+, Pluto TV, and Xumo Play—delivering 24/7 free access to ATK's trusted, high-quality, brand-safe cooking content and engaging younger, streaming-first households.

"America's Test Kitchen operates two of the top FAST cooking channels in the media ecosystem, distributing our trusted content to streamers everywhere," said Daniel Suratt, CEO, America's Test Kitchen. "The success of our FAST distribution opens the door for brands that want to partner with ATK to reach a passionate, high-intent food audience."

America's Test Kitchen partnered with leading ad-tech companies Magnite and PubMatic to deliver programmatic monetization and premium demand access across participating FAST platforms. Advertisers can engage through direct partnerships — including sponsorships and custom brand integrations — or through programmatic channels such as private marketplace (PMP) deals and programmatic guaranteed buys. This integrated ad tech infrastructure allows brands to connect with America's Test Kitchen however they prefer to transact.

"As a primary partner to America's Test Kitchen, Magnite is proud to help unlock new advertising opportunities across its growing FAST channel portfolio," said Ryan Kenney, SVP, Revenue, SpringServe at Magnite. "By enabling seamless programmatic access to their premium, brand-safe inventory, we're helping ATK create a stronger, more sustainable revenue stream that supports continued investment in the high-quality content viewers crave."

"As FAST continues to grow, premium publishers like America's Test Kitchen need infrastructure that supports both scale and flexibility," said Nicole Scaglione, VP of CTV at PubMatic. "PubMatic enables ATK to open its FAST footprint to advertisers through efficient, programmatic access across top streaming platforms."

As America's Test Kitchen continues its evolution in streaming media, the brand plans to expand its FAST-specific content slate, add new platform partners, and deepen relationships across the FAST and CTV ecosystem. Additionally, ATK will introduce new ad-supported formats and audience capabilities, further enhancing FAST opportunities for advertisers.

About America's Test Kitchen

The mission of America's Test Kitchen (ATK) is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Founded in 1992, the company is the leading multimedia cooking resource serving millions of fans with TV shows (America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation), a magazine (Cook's Illustrated), cookbooks, a podcast (Proof), FAST channels, short-form video series, and the ATK Essential subscription for digital content. Located in a state-of-the-art, 15,000-square-foot test kitchen in Boston's Seaport District, ATK has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary experts alike thanks to its one-of-a-kind processes and best-in-class techniques. Fifty full-time (admittedly very meticulous) test cooks, editors, and product testers spend their days tweaking every variable to find the very best recipes, equipment, ingredients, and techniques. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

