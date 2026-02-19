Culinary Media Group LLC Acquires Food52, Inc. Assets

The acquisition by the Marquee Brands subsidiary unites Food52 and America's Test Kitchen,

two preeminent media brands beloved by millions of fans

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Media Group LLC, a subsidiary of Marquee Brands LLC, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of Food52, Inc., a pioneering food, media and lifestyle brand. The acquisition unites America's Test Kitchen (ATK), the leading, multi-platform, culinary media brand, with Food52, and further builds upon the Home and Culinary portfolio within Marquee Brands which includes Martha Stewart®, Emeril Lagasse® and Sur La Table® brands.

Effective immediately, Daniel Suratt will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Food52, and continue in his current role as CEO at ATK. The acquisition marks the exit of Food52 from a court-supervised Chapter 11 bankruptcy process restructuring. Marquee Brands provided the company with new capital in the form of a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing facility and the liquidity needed to operate Food52 during the pendency of the chapter 11 case.

Founded in 2009 by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, Food52 began as a digital-first food community centered on cooking and storytelling. The founders recognized the opportunity to bring home cooks together to exchange recipes and to support each other in the kitchen. Today, Food52 remains a source of inspiration for a loyal community united in their love of great food, thoughtful design, beautiful products, and the experiences that Food52 helps them create.

"Millions of fans love Food52 and the lifestyle it represents," said Suratt. "We will build on Food52's legacy by leaning into its rich library, bringing back community favorites, and focusing on premium content curated across social, streaming, books and more."

Moore & Van Allen PLLC acted as Marquee Brands' legal advisor in the DIP financing facility and acquisition. Food52's financial advisors for the acquisition are Core Advisors LLC and Meru Advisors LLC with Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP acting as its legal advisor.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands' global portfolio spans three distinct platforms: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle, Expressive Luxury and Active & Outdoor. The portfolio of brands includes Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, Emeril Lagasse, America's Test Kitchen, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood, A Pea in the Pod, Stance, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com .

About America's Test Kitchen

The mission of America's Test Kitchen (ATK) is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Founded in 1992, the company is the leading multimedia cooking resource serving millions of fans with TV shows (America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Country, and America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation), a magazine (Cook's Illustrated), cookbooks, a podcast (Proof), FAST channels, short-form video series, and the ATK Essential subscription for digital content. Located in a state-of-the-art, 15,000-square-foot test kitchen in Boston's Seaport District, ATK has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary experts alike thanks to its one-of-a-kind processes and best-in-class techniques. Fifty full-time (admittedly very meticulous) test cooks, editors, and product testers spend their days tweaking every variable to find the very best recipes, equipment, ingredients, and techniques. Learn more at AmericasTestKitchen.com .

