America's Top 10 Real Estate News: April's Most Interesting Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at April's most interesting real estate news in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

Average Monthly House Payment Now Over $2,000

According to Realtor.com's most recent data based on FHFA estimates, the average monthly house payment on an outstanding house loan hit $2,005 in the fourth quarter of 2025. That is a roughly 44% increase over the last four years, from $1,390 in 2021.

Due to loans from the pandemic era, most homeowners are still paying cheap rates in comparison to the current market. Rates below 3% were found on 19.7% of outstanding mortgages in Q4 2025, a slight decrease from 19.8% in the previous quarter. A bit more than half (50.6%) of all current mortgages are at or below 4%.

How Much Does a Luxury Home Cost?

In 2016, a luxury home in the US cost, on average, less than $800,000. Today, the price is almost $1.3 million.

Baby Boomers Dominate US Housing Market

Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964) continue to dominate the US home buying market, representing about 42% of recent home buyers. Gen X buyers (born 1965 – 1979) accounted for 25% of recent home buyers, Millennial buyers (born 1980 – 1998) represented 26%, Gen Z buyers (born 1999 – 2011) comprised 4%, and the Silent Generation (born 1925 – 1945) made up 4% of recent US home buyers.

No Sales Yet At Surfside Condo Collapse Tragedy

With a prime oceanfront location but the legacy of the 2021 Champlain Towers condominium tragedy in Surfside, Florida that killed 98 people, the Delmore condominium development launched sales on the same site in early 2025. With prices starting at $15 million, the developer is still waiting for their first sale.

Washington, D.C. Named Most Livable US City

RentCafe.com recently compiled a list of US metropolitan regions with a population of at least 300,000 and then evaluated each metro in three key areas: location and community, quality of life, and socioeconomic status. Washington, D.C. was the #1 most livable US city, followed by Portland, Maine and Kansas City, Missouri. The Midwest was well represented with Des Moines, Iowa at #4; Ann Arbor, Michigan at #5; and Columbus, Ohio #7.

Vacant Florida Lot Sells For $105 Million

A vacant lot in Manalapan, Florida with 342 feet on the coast has sold for a cool $105 million in an all-cash transaction. The land, which belonged to car mat tycoon David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, and his spouse Melissa, was originally listed at $125 million, but they decided to sell after they discovered something more appealing: a $75 million turn-key estate in Manalapan.

Manalapan is located between Del Ray and Palm Beach, Florida, where, subject to town approval, the new owner may construct a mansion up to 60,000 square feet. The $105 million sale is the second-largest land sale in Manalapan history; billionaire Larry Ellison spent $173 million for 22 acres there in 2022.

Teeny-Tiny Laguna Beach Home Wants $18.8 Million

A 432-square foot seaside cottage with just a small living room, one small bathroom, and no bedroom in Laguna Beach, California is for sale at a staggering $18.8 million. The value is in the home's 8,500-square-foot lot with huge ocean views.

Homeowners Staying Longer & All-Cash Buyers at Record Levels

Homeowners are staying in their homes longer than ever, averaging 11 years, according to a National Association of Realtors' survey of recent home buyers and sellers. First-time buyers represent only 21% of all home buyers, and all-cash home buyers are at an all-time high.

Florida Dominates 2025 U-Haul Growth Index

The annual U-Haul Growth Index measures the truck-rental company's migration patterns based on their one-way moving transactions. For 2025, Florida towns made up eight of the top 10 growth cities and 12 of the top 25 for US one-way moves. Ocala, Florida was the #1 US town, with Kissimmee and Clermont in the fourth and fifth spots. Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine, Daytona Beach and Panama City were some of the other Florida towns to make the top 25.

Work At Home Or Back To the Office – What Employers Are Doing

More than five years after the height of the work-from-home movement, many employers, such as Amazon, have gone back to requiring their employees to work full time in their offices, while others, such as Dropbox, allow full-time work from home. Many employers are working a hybrid model, asking for two or three days per week of onsite work.

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SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals