April's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Mariah Carey, Ben Affleck & Marilyn Monroe

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariah Carey, Ben Affleck & Marilyn Monroe made real estate news in April. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

April's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Mariah Carey Lists Her Longtime NYC Penthouse

Mariah Carey's Tribeca penthouse is for sale for $27 million. Mariah bought the 12,728-square-foot apartment in the former Corn Exchange Bank building in 1999 when she combined two units, a $5.5 million duplex penthouse and the $3.5 million full-floor unit under it. The apartment has 1,100 square feet of outdoor space and big New York views from the Hudson River to the Manhattan skyline.

Ben Gives His Mansion Share To J-Lo

Ben Affleck has given his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, his share of their very expensive Beverly Hills mansion—with no strings attached. Ben and Jennifer bought their forever home with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms in May 2023 for $61 million. They put it on the market a year later for $68 million, when Jenn filed for divorce. With very little interest from buyers, they recently lowered the price to $50 million.

Marilyn Monroe Home Gets LA Historic Status – Owners Are Suing

The city of Los Angeles has declared Marilyn Monroe's former home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood a historic monument, which protects the property from any significant changes. The home's current owners bought the property in 2023 for $8 million with plans to demolish it. They are suing the city, claiming that the home is now worthless. Marilyn bought the home in 1962 for $75,000 and died there in August 1962 from a barbiturate overdose.

Pink Moving To New York, Buys Historic Townhome

Rock star Pink has purchased a historic New York City townhome for $21.5 million. Located in Greenwich Village, the five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot home was built around 1849 and has been owned by the same family since the late 1950s. Pink is moving to New York from California so her daughter can study theater and be close to Broadway.

Pete Davidson Lists Westchester Home

After taking a substantial loss on his Staten Island condo, Pete Davidson has decided to sell his Westchester home, too. Pete is asking $2.27 million for his Westchester County home in suburban New York City. Pete bought the four-bedroom home on six acres in 2023 for $1.95 million. According to the New York Post, Davidson is selling to be closer to his family.

Katharine Hepburn Home Reduced, Again

After a third price reduction, four-time Oscar-winning actress Katharine Hepburn's longtime residence in New York City is now looking for $6.195 million. In 2024, the 19-foot-wide townhouse on the east side of Midtown Manhattan was listed for $7.2 million. Listing data indicates that the price underwent two reductions in 2025 and one more this year. The star of The Philadelphia Story is believed to have owned the house from 1931, shortly before her Hollywood debut, until her death in 2003 at the age of 96.

Sharon Lists LA Home She Shared With Ozzy

The LA home where Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne lived is for sale for $17 million, following his passing last year. The Osbournes paid $11.85 million for the home in 2015. According to the listing agent, the Osbournes renovated the home over a number of years while maintaining its early 20th-century style and architecture. They previously listed the home for $18 million in 2022, then reduced the asking price to $17.5 million before taking it off the market.

"King of Queens" Moving To Florida

Kevin James may be the King of Queens, but he is moving to Florida. The TV and movie star paid $17.5 million for a new contemporary home in Boca Raton. The six-bedroom home with over 8,600 square feet features a great room with a bar, two kitchens (main and catering), a climate-controlled wine room, and a huge entry hall. According to the description, there are also views of the nearby golf course, a gym with an infrared sauna, two laundry rooms, beautiful fireplaces, a four-car garage, and a golf cart bay. Boca Raton is an upscale town located between Pompano Beach and Delray, Florida, sometimes called "the Beverly Hills of Florida."

Bing Crosby's San Francisco Mansion

A French chateau-style San Francisco home that Bing Crosby bought for $175,000 in the 1960s and was still in the Crosby family until it sold last year for $25 million has been completely updated and is back on the market at $28.995 million. Built sometime in the 1920s, the 11-bedroom home with 18,535 square feet on 2.4 acres is located in the wealthy San Francisco suburb of Hillsborough. It was still the residence of Bing's widow, Kathryn Crosby, until she died in 2024. Bing died in 1977 after a round of golf.

Jean Harlow's 1930s Mansion With Secret Bar

Jean Harlow was one of the first big Hollywood sex symbols, a star in some of the biggest box office movies of the 1930s, including Hell's Angels, Red-Headed Woman and Saratoga. The Holmby Hills mansion built for her around 1932 is for sale at $16.8 million, and it retains much of the Harlow features, including a secret Prohibition-era bar hidden behind a bookcase door. Harlow was still living at the home when she died in 1937 from kidney failure.

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