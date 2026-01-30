America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Recent US Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at some of the most interesting recent real estate news stories in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

What Market Will Homeowners and Buyers Get In 2026?

US housing experts don't expect a much different housing market in 2026. Interest rates will likely stay in the low 6% range, inventory will be tight, and home prices will increase.

Miami Ranks As #1 US Winter Destination

Looking for the ideal city to escape the rest of the winter? According to a recent survey by an entertainment website, Miami is the ideal winter location. With winter temperatures in the 70s and many restaurants, museums and miles of water, Miami ranked #1 followed by Honolulu, Tampa and Orlando.

Where US Homes Have Lost Value

According to Zillow, 53% of US homes lost value in the past year, with the West and South seeing the greatest losses. However, many Americans bought their homes before prices surged in the early 2020s and are still way ahead on their home values.

Pending US Home Sales Jump In November

In a dismal market, there is some good news for real estate sellers and agents, as US home sales went up 3.3% in November compared to October and also are up 2.6% from November 2024. It is the best performance since February 2023.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z #1 Real Estate Celebrities

Beyoncé and Jay-Z own more real estate than any other celebrity, including Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift. They own a total of seven properties valued at $500 million.

Bethlehem Named #1 Street In America

In a recent USA Today contest to choose the best Main Street in the country, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was the winner. The choice was based on the former steel town's walkability, a wide selection of restaurants and bars, and a chocolate trail that runs through the town to its Main Street. Bethlehem Steel was the second-largest steel producer in the United States but closed its main plant in 1995 and completely went out of business by 2003, leaving the city in economic and social distress.

Jackie Gleason's UFO Home For Sale

In the 1950s and '60s, one of television's most popular shows was The Jackie Gleason Show, broadcast live from Studio 50 in New York City. Jackie's former home in the New York City suburb of Westchester County, shaped and named for the UFOs that he was sure were real, was recently for sale at $12 million.

More Home Sellers Are Giving Up

US home-selling delistings surged in October, up nearly 38% from 2024. Facing the double whammy of fewer buyers and the slowest selling months of the year, home sellers are bailing at the highest rates since Realtor.com began keeping track of delistings.

'War of the Worlds' Movie Set

A Southern California ranch that was used as a filming location for War of the Worlds and Babylon is for sale. With approximately 5,600 acres, the listing includes eight residences, which are used mostly for staff, an events venue, and equestrian facilities. The property is listed at $44 million.

World's Largest Wooden Building Goes Up In Smoke The world's largest wooden building was built for Japan's Expo 2025 Osako, which ran from April to October. Demolition of the site has begun, and the wood will be turned into fire fuel.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals