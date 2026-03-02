February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Billy Joel, Marilyn Monroe & Hulk Hogan

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Joel, Marilyn Monroe & Hulk Hogan made real estate news in February. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Billy Joel Movin' Out – Sells Long Island Mansion

After two decades of ownership and almost three years of sales efforts, Billy Joel has sold his Long Island mansion on 21 acres for $28.75 million. Billy bought the 20,000-square-foot home and 14 acres of the estate in 2002 for $22.5 million and then added the additional acres and a gatehouse, which he sold in 2025 for $7 million. He first put the property on the market in 2023 for $49.9 million.

Johnny Depp's Gift To Eric Dane

According to Page Six, Johnny Depp allowed Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane to live rent free in Depp's Hollywood Hills home following Dane's diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eric died on February 19th and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Macaulay Culkin Makes Big Bucks On Lake Home

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his wife, Brenda Song, have sold their Toluca Lake, California home for $14.25 million. The longtime couple made a substantial profit having bought the 4,879-square-foot home from Kiefer Sutherland in 2022 for $8 million.

Hulk Hogan's Florida Mansion $11 Million

Hulk Hogan's 5,400-square-foot beach home in Clearwater Beach, Florida is going on the market for $11 million. The home has direct views of the Gulf of Mexico and five bedrooms, including a 1,000-square-foot primary bedroom. The Hulk died in 2025.

Bob Dylan's Longtime Harlem Home

The New York City Harlem townhouse where Bob Dylan lived from the 1980s until 2000, during some of his most musically productive years, has sold. The five-bedroom, 4,500-square-foot home was designed by Stanford White in 1893. Originally priced at $3 million, the sale price was $2.75 million.

Marilyn Monroe's Mid-Century Modern Home

A Palm Springs mid-century modern home that Marilyn Monroe bought as a vacation home shortly before her death in 1962 has hit the market for $3.3 million. Referred to as the "Marilyn Monroe Doll House," it has been extensively updated but still retains some of the original features, including its four brightly colored bathrooms. Marilyn Monroe's main home was in LA's Brentwood neighborhood, where she died from a barbiturate overdose.

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts' UK Home

The longtime country home of the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is for sale, asking £2.75 million (US $3.7 million). Charlie bought the 8,500-square-foot home with nine bedrooms on 55 acres in 1983 and lived there until he died in 2021. Located in Devon, England, the home has features typical of a wealthy English family, including a formal dining room, a sitting room, a library, and lovely gardens.

Gene Simmons Lowers Mansion Price

Kiss band leader Gene Simmons buys and sells homes almost as often as he bites his tongue, often reshuffling his portfolio between California, Nevada, and Canada. Gene's most high-profile real estate activity includes at least eight to ten major properties, including his 16,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home he bought in the mid-1980s for $1.35 million. The property was the home often seen on his reality TV show, which he sold in 2021 for $16 million.

There was also his home in Henderson, Nevada just outside Las Vegas, which he bought in 2021 for $8.2 million to escape California but soon decided the Nevada heat was too much and sold it in 2023 for $11 million. And another Beverly Hills mansion he bought in 2021 for $10.5 million as his LA base while living in Nevada. Gene has been looking for a buyer for this home, recently cutting the price to $12.5 million.

Justin Baldoni Lists 10-Acre Estate Before Trial

Actor and director Justin Baldoni has listed his home in Santa Paula, California, for $8.88 million. Justin and his wife, Emily Baldoni, purchased the five-bedroom home on ten acres in 2020 and subsequently undertook a multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation. The property features several notable elements, including two imported geodesic domes. Justin is scheduled to go to court in May for his legal disputes with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Aaron Paul Slashes LA Home Price & Moves To Paris

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, listed their Los Angeles home in July and have moved to Paris. The Breaking Bad star said that they decided to move following the wildfires that destroyed much of the LA area in early 2025. Located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, they have reduced the price by $1.8 million, now asking $8.195 million for the Spanish-style home with 4,000 square feet, three bedrooms, an amphitheater, a freeform pool, and a koi pond on 1.5 acres.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals