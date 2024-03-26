Americase to Exhibit Shipping Cases Trusted by Aerospace Industry at MRO Americas 2024

Leading global manufacturer of protection containers to highlight cases for oxygen equipment, Auxiliary Power Units (APU), and escape slides, custom-designed for OEM and MRO needs

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase will exhibit cutting-edge protective containers at MRO Americas booth #4455, including oxygen equipment shipping and storage cases custom-engineered and extensively tested to meet and exceed all code requirements; and APU and escape slide cases, each custom-designed and tested to ensure maximum protection for mission-critical cargo.

"Our presence at MRO Americas highlights the unwavering commitment of Americase to advancing aerospace safety and efficiency through innovation. Every container we design is a pledge to our partners that their equipment is protected with the latest technology. This event is an opportunity to showcase not just our products but our dedication to quality and our understanding of the aerospace industry's unique demands," affirmed Mike McGowan, VP of Sales and Business Development at Americase.

Americase collaborates closely with commercial aviation transport and storage experts to ensure each custom-designed case surpasses industry standards and enhances ROI. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies trust our premier custom job boxes, ULD containers, fly away kits, and many other custom cases to protect their valuable assets comprehensively.

Choosing the right protective containers that can withstand the rigorous demands of the aviation industry is imperative. Visit Americase at MRO Americas booth #4455 to experience first-hand the craftsmanship and technology behind the innovative protective solutions trusted by the aerospace industry.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

