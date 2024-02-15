Americase to Showcase Cutting-Edge Protection Containers at HAI HELI-EXPO 2024

Leading global manufacturer of protection containers to highlight helicopter blade, main rotorhead, engine, and other cases, custom-designed for OEMs and MRO needs

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase will exhibit premier protective containers at booth #2400, including Helicopter Blade Case, custom-engineered and extensively tested to protect rotor blades from damage during shipping or storage; Main Rotorhead Case which provides a fully form-fitted interior and a robust, sealed, welded aluminum construction; and Helicopter Engine Case custom-designed to mechanically hold and protect the cargo against shocks and vibrations.

"Every case we craft at Americase stands as a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality," said Mike McGowan, VP of Industrial Sales. "As leaders in the design and manufacture of the world's best protective containers, we understand the critical nature of our products in the aviation industry. The HAI HELI-EXPO is the perfect platform to demonstrate how Americase solutions safeguard valuable assets, contributing to safer skies and more efficient operations for our OEM and MRO partners."

Americase has established a track record of designing and manufacturing innovative protection cases that meet and exceed the rigorous demands of the aviation sector. Helicopter Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies rely on Americase to safely ship and store their helicopter parts, components, and tool kits in every aspect of their logistics, ensuring seamless operation, reducing downtime, and maximizing ROI.

In the mission-critical aviation industry, choosing the right protective measures is imperative. Visit Americase at HAI HELI-EXPO booth #2400 to experience first-hand the craftsmanship and technology of the innovative protective solutions that ensure utmost safety for crucial helicopter parts and components.

About Americase
Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

