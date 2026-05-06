AMERIGO: THE SEARCH FOR THE AMERICAN DREAM Landmark Documentary from McCourt Entertainment Releases June 1, 2026

New documentary explores the past, present and future of the American Dream Tentpole documentary for public television stations celebrating America's 250th anniversary

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Television (APT) is proud to distribute AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream, a landmark documentary from McCourt Entertainment premiering on public television stations nationwide from June 1st. As part of tentpole programming for public television stations leading into America's Semiquincentennial, AMERIGO poses one urgent, unifying question: What does the American Dream look like today?

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream premiering on public television stations nationwide June 1, 2026

Traversing all 50 states over two years, the filmmakers captured more than 1,000 unscripted interviews with everyday Americans exploring immigration, housing, healthcare, protest, technology, media, art, and more. The documentary is a compelling national discourse, supported by hard data, that captures a raw, panoramic, and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads. Enriching the portrait further, AMERIGO features perspectives from prominent voices including actress and activist Sophia Bush; one of the founding fathers of the internet Vint Cerf; and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, among others.

AMERIGO is presented by South Florida PBS and hosted by David McCourt, an Irish-American entrepreneur, Emmy Award-winning producer and best-selling author. Reflecting upon his grandfather's journey arriving in Boston as an immigrant, finding work as a janitor, owning a home, raising a family and dying debt-free, McCourt finds in that story both the impetus for the film and the lens through which he asks whether that promise still exists for Americans today. McCourt's real-time journey of discovery gives AMERIGO its emotional core, as he listens to everyday Americans who are living, redefining and reaching for that same dream across generations. Directed by Adam Mason, the film is a testament to the values, innovation, responsibility and resilience that has shaped America.

"As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, we wanted to hear directly from people across the country — students, parents, nurses, service workers, teachers, entrepreneurs, veterans and artists from every corner of America," said McCourt. "This project is proudly nonpartisan and deeply pro-American. It's an emotional journey that listens before it speaks and invites viewers to look past the noise and rediscover what binds us together. We're incredibly excited and honored to partner with public television and encourage viewers to join the conversation."

Extending the film's reach beyond the screen, McCourt Entertainment launched AD250.com at SXSW this past March. The interactive platform invites Americans to upload short videos sharing their own hopes for the American Dream, creating a national conversation around the country's 250th birthday.

Already garnering significant press attention, with coverage in Deadline and Variety, AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream releases on public television stations nationwide via APT on June 1st, 2026 (check local listings) and will be available to stream on Passport with the PBS App and on PBS.org. To view the trailer and join the national dialogue, visit AD250.com.

ABOUT AMERIGO

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream is directed by Adam Mason and co-produced by David and Julie McCourt of McCourt Entertainment. Presented and distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT) as part of its tentpole programming commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, AMERIGO premieres on public television stations beginning June 1, 2026 (check local listings) and will be available on PBS Passport. The film explores the past, present, and future of the American Dream through conversations with people from across the United States, reflecting on work, opportunity, technology, and community.

ABOUT McCOURT ENTERTAINMENT

McCourt Entertainment, led by Emmy Award–winning producer and entrepreneur David McCourt, is a global media company developing innovative, socially resonant storytelling across film, television, and digital platforms. Its credits span acclaimed children's programming (including Reading Rainbow, winner of 26 Emmys), feature documentaries, and partnerships with major distributors.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC TELEVISION

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's more than 350 public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-half of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create® TV – featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming – and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science, and documentary channel. More information at APTonline.org.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Robin Insley, Robin Insley Associates

[email protected]/917-689-2985

Tom Webb, Element Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE McCourt Entertainment