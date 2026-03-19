One Million Voices Called Upon to Share Their Hope for the American Dream as America Prepares to Mark 250 Years of Independence

New video initiative at http://America-Dreams.com/ launches at SXSW ahead of AMERIGO documentary coming soon to PBS stations

New Trailer Here: https://vimeo.com/1173453771/3146cf9037?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital platform, America-Dreams.com, launched at SXSW and live today, aspires to capture a million voices across the United States to share what the American Dream means to people today - and what they hope it will mean for future generations.

AMERIGO

Unveiled by TV production company, McCourt Entertainment, in partnership with South Florida PBS, Austin PBS, WVIA (the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania), and American Public Television (APT), http://America-Dreams.com/ is an invitation to take part in a national conversation as the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence.

New Trailer Here: https://vimeo.com/1173453771/3146cf9037?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

Through the platform, Americans of all backgrounds are encouraged to submit short video messages reflecting on their hopes, aspirations and personal visions for the future of the country. Selected videos may become part of a wider storytelling initiative connected to AMERIGO, a new documentary presented by South Florida PBS and distributed by APT that will be available to PBS stations nationwide starting in June as part of their tentpole programming marking the historic anniversary (check your local listings).

Dolores Fernandez Alonso, President and CEO of South Florida PBS: "To celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence, we wanted to do something truly remarkable and invite all Americans to share their hope for the American Dream at http://America-Dreams.com/. We are extremely proud of the cross-section of voices from across our nation - from different regions, generations, religions, and communities - and we want to capture these stories, experiences and perspectives so that people feel included in this historic national conversation."

The initiative reflects the core themes of AMERIGO, exploring the evolving idea of the American Dream through the stories, experiences and perspectives of everyday Americans. By inviting public participation, the project seeks to expand the conversation beyond the screen - creating a living archive of voices that reflect how Americans see their country today and how they imagine its future.

Emmy Award-winning producer of AMERIGO, David McCourt: "As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this project asks a simple but powerful question: 'What is your hope for the American Dream?' We want to hear directly from people across the country—students, parents, nurses, service-workers, entrepreneurs, veterans - anyone who wants to share their perspective on what America can become.

"During the course of filming for AMERIGO, we travelled to all 50 States and interviewed more than 1,000 Americans. Now we're incredibly excited to expand that ambition with PBS stations across the country and invite millions of people to tell us their hopes for the American Dream."

Submissions are now open, and participants are encouraged to keep their videos short, personal and authentic. Videos can be submitted now at: http://www.America-Dreams.com/

ABOUT AMERIGO

Documentary Amerigo, is directed by filmmaker Adam Mason, produced by McCourt Entertainment. Supported by American Public Television as part of its tentpole programming commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence, AMERIGO will premiere on PBS stations in 2026. The show explores the past, present and future of the American Dream through conversations with people from across the United States, reflecting on work, opportunity, technology and community.

ABOUT MCCOURT ENTERTAINMENT

McCourt Entertainment, led by Emmy Award-winning producer and entrepreneur David McCourt, is a global media company developing innovative, socially resonant storytelling across film, television, and digital platforms. Its credits span acclaimed children's programming (including Reading Rainbow, winners of 26 Emmys), feature documentaries, and partnerships with major distributors.

For further information, contact Rachel Aberly, 310-795-0143, [email protected]

SOURCE McCourt Entertainment