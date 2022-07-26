AMERIS BANCORP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

Ameris Bancorp

Jul 26, 2022, 16:05 ET

Highlights of the Company's results for the second quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • Net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • Growth in tangible book value of $1.05 per share, or 15.7% annualized, to $27.89 at June 30, 2022
  • Adjusted total revenue grew $14.2 million, or 5.7%, when compared to last quarter
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.35% last quarter to 3.66% this quarter
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.40%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.18%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 53.66%, compared with 56.95% last quarter
  • Organic growth in loans of $1.4 billion, or 35.1% annualized
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 41.98% of total deposits, from 40.18% at March 31, 2022 and 38.25% a year ago

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $90.1 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $88.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with $87.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds and gain/loss on sale of bank premises.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $171.8 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $213.3 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $156.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $203.3 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.  Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong second quarter financial results are attributable to our solid banking fundamentals. We grew revenue, improved our margin, expanded our earning asset base and grew tangible book value by $1.05 per share this quarter.   We are well positioned for future interest rate hikes, and we continue to monitor our loan growth and credit metrics very closely. Southeastern markets where we operate continue to provide opportunities for responsible growth.  We remain focused on our core fundamentals going into the third quarter."

Increase in Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) increased to $192.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.8 million, or 10.8%, from last quarter and an increase of $29.3 million, or 18.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.  Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased by $19.2 million, or 10.4%, in the current quarter while interest expense increased only $374,000, or 3.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.  

The Company's net interest margin improved significantly to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2022, up from 3.35% reported for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.34% reported for the second quarter of 2021.  While average earning assets remained consistent at $21.1 billion from the previous quarter, the mix of earning assets expanded the margin as the Company began to deploy excess liquidity through the investment portfolio and organic loan growth. 

Yields on earning assets increased 32 basis points during the quarter to 3.88%, compared with 3.56% in the first quarter of 2022, and increased 30 basis points from 3.58% in the second quarter of 2021.  Yields on loans decreased to 4.32% during the second quarter of 2022, compared with 4.37% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.33% for the second quarter of 2021. Loan yields in the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted approximately four basis points by declines in fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans compared with the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company incurred net accretion expense in the second quarter of $379,000, compared with accretion income of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2022 was $1.07 billion, with weighted average yields of 5.24%, compared with $805.5 million and 5.17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 and $911.3 million and 3.75%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $5.3 billion during the second quarter of 2022, with weighted average yields of 4.29%, compared with $4.7 billion and 3.63%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2022 and $6.4 billion and 3.36%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2021.   

The Company's total cost of funds was unchanged at 0.22% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared with the first quarter of 2022.  Deposit costs increased just one basis point during the second quarter of 2022 to 0.10%, compared with 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.14% in the first quarter of 2022 to 0.17% in the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $3.1 million, or 3.5%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $83.8 million, compared with $86.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity, which declined by $4.2 million, or 6.6%, to $58.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $62.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.  Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.36% in the second quarter of 2022 from 2.94% for the first quarter of 2022. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $1.73 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.53 billion for the first quarter of 2022. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $832.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with $1.41 billion at March 31, 2022.  Mortgage banking activity included a $10.8 million recovery of servicing right impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2022, compared with a recovery of $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. 

Other noninterest income increased $683,000, or 5.7%, in the second quarter of 2022 to $12.7 million, compared with $12.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of a $1.6 million impact from the recently acquired Balboa Capital. Also contributing to the increase were increases in swap income of $326,000 and BOLI income of $179,000, partially offset by a decrease in gains on sale of SBA loans of $1.2 million.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 1.1%, to $142.2 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared with $143.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.  During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net gain of $39,000 related to bank premises, compared with a net gain on bank premises of $6,000 and merger and conversion charges of $977,000 during the first quarter of 2022.  Excluding those charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $614,000, or 0.4%, to $142.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, from $142.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.  The decrease in adjusted expenses resulted from cyclical payroll tax and 401(k) expenses in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase in advertising and marketing expenses. 

Management continues to focus its efforts on improving the operating efficiency of the Company.   The adjusted efficiency ratio decreased to 53.66% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with 56.95% in the first quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 23.7%, compared with 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022.  The decreased rate for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a discrete charge to the Company's state tax liability and nondeductible merger expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2022. 

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $23.69 billion, compared with $23.86 billion at December 31, 2021.  While total assets have not materially changed, the Company improved the earning asset mix through a shift in reinvestment of excess liquidity to the securities portfolio and loans held for investment. Debt securities available-for-sale increased $459.6 million, or 77.6%, from $592.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2022.  Loans, net of unearned income, increased $1.69 billion, or 21.4% annualized, to $17.56 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $15.87 billion at December 31, 2021.  Organic loan growth in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 billion, or 35.1% annualized, which included managed growth in residential mortgage loans of $555 million and seasonal increases in mortgage warehouse and agricultural loans of $217 million and $40.5 million, respectively. As a result of the purposeful origination of residential mortgage loans into the portfolio, loans held for sale decreased $699.0 million from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2021 to $555.7 million at June 30, 2022. 

At June 30, 2022, total deposits amounted to $19.68 billion, or 97.3% of total funding, compared with $19.67 billion and 95.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.  At June 30, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $8.26 billion, or 42.0% of total deposits, compared with $7.77 billion, or 39.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $13.06 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $12.52 billion at December 31, 2021.  These funds represented 66.3% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared with 63.6% at the end of 2021, which continues to positively impact the cost of funds sensitivity in a rising rate environment.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $3.07 billion, an increase of $106.9 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2021.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $171.8 million during the first six months of 2022, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and the impact to other comprehensive income resulting from rising rates on our investment portfolio.  The Company repurchased 118,157 shares of the Company's common stock at a cost of $5.0 million during the second quarter of 2022.  The Company recorded dilution of $0.16 per share, or less than 0.6%, to tangible book value this quarter from other comprehensive income related to the increase in net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.  Tangible book value per share was $27.89 at June 30, 2022, compared with $26.26 at December 31, 2021.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.58% at June 30, 2022, compared with 8.05% at the end of 2021.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.9 million, compared with a provision of $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.  This provision was primarily attributable to the $1.4 billion in organic loan growth during the quarter.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased nine basis points to 0.56% during the quarter.  The net charge-off ratio was four basis points for the second quarter of 2022, compared with nine basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2021.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants).  The conference call access code is 603616.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until August 10, 2022.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403.  The conference replay access code is 568609.  The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

EARNINGS












Net income

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  171,764

$  213,289

Adjusted net income

$    81,473

$    75,039

$    81,544

$    83,861

$    87,548

$  156,512

$  203,294














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common
shareholders












Basic

$        1.30

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.18

$        1.27

$        2.48

$        3.07

Diluted

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$        2.47

$        3.06

Adjusted diluted EPS

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$        2.25

$        2.91

Cash dividends per share

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.15

$        0.30

$        0.30

Book value per share (period end)

$      44.31

$      43.31

$      42.62

$      41.66

$      40.66

$      44.31

$      40.66

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$      27.89

$      26.84

$      26.26

$      27.46

$      26.45

$      27.89

$      26.45

Weighted average number of shares












Basic

69,136,046

69,345,735

69,398,594

69,439,845

69,496,666

69,246,084

69,447,503

Diluted

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,484,508

69,764,923

Period end number of shares

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,360,461

69,767,209

Market data












High intraday price

$      46.28

$      55.62

$      56.64

$      53.63

$      59.85

$      55.62

$      59.85

Low intraday price

$      39.37

$      43.56

$      46.20

$      44.92

$      47.44

$      39.37

$      36.60

Period end closing price

$      40.18

$      43.88

$      49.68

$      51.88

$      50.63

$      40.18

$      50.63

Average daily volume

446,121

471,858

350,119

392,533

429,233

458,990

444,733














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

1.48 %

2.03 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.94 %

Return on average common equity

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

11.47 %

15.66 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common
equity

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

16.79 %

23.41 %

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.72 %

3.71 %

Total cost of funds

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.28 %

Net interest margin (TE)

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.51 %

3.45 %

Noninterest income excluding securities
transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

29.09 %

32.05 %

31.31 %

30.32 %

33.78 %

30.52 %

36.92 %

Efficiency ratio

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

53.49 %

53.28 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

55.26 %

54.36 %














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.97 %

12.96 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.58 %

8.83 %














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.58 %

8.32 %

8.05 %

8.88 %

8.83 %

8.58 %

8.83 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.39 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

3.99 %

4.13 %

4.39 %

4.13 %

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.97 %

12.76 %

12.43 %

12.87 %

12.96 %

12.97 %

12.96 %














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












Banking Division

2,050

2,033

2,008

1,821

1,817

2,050

1,817

Retail Mortgage Division

712

714

739

749

759

712

759

Warehouse Lending Division

9

10

12

12

12

9

12

SBA Division

36

35

34

29

30

36

30

Premium Finance Division

78

77

72

67

68

78

68

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,885

2,869

2,865

2,678

2,686

2,885

2,686














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$    11,555

$    11,589

$    11,882

$    12,374

$    12,046

$    11,555

$    12,046

Branch locations

164

165

165

165

165

164

165

Deposits per branch location

$  120,030

$  118,718

$  119,185

$  114,142

$  110,655

$  120,030

$  110,655

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$     190,740

$     177,566

$     170,813

$     166,358

$     167,761

$     368,306

$     338,918

Interest on taxable securities

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

11,303

11,362

Interest on nontaxable securities

269

186

156

139

139

455

280

Interest on deposits in other banks

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

595

5,836

1,117

Interest on federal funds sold

32

10

9

9

12

42

24

Total interest income

202,568

183,374

178,365

173,046

173,751

385,942

351,701














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

9,000

12,573

Interest on other borrowings

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

13,034

12,299

Total interest expense

11,204

10,830

11,528

11,385

11,899

22,034

24,872














Net interest income

191,364

172,544

166,837

161,661

161,852

363,908

326,829














Provision for loan losses

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

10,493

(17,478)

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

10,788

(10,540)

Provision for other credit losses

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(126)

(431)

Provision for credit losses

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

176,440

166,313

164,078

171,336

161,710

342,753

355,278














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

11,148

11,058

11,784

11,486

11,007

22,206

21,836

Mortgage banking activity

58,761

62,938

60,723

56,460

70,231

121,699

168,717

Other service charges, commissions and fees

998

939

962

1,154

1,056

1,937

2,072

Gain (loss) on securities

248

(27)

(4)

530

1

221

(11)

Other noninterest income

12,686

12,003

8,304

6,932

6,945

24,689

14,599

Total noninterest income

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

165,826

181,490

Occupancy and equipment

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

25,473

22,593

Data processing and communications expenses

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

24,727

23,761

Credit resolution-related expenses(1)

496

(965)

1,992

377

622

(469)

1,169

Advertising and marketing

3,122

1,988

2,381

2,676

1,946

5,110

3,377

Amortization of intangible assets

5,144

5,181

3,387

3,387

4,065

10,325

8,191

Merger and conversion charges


977

4,023

183


977

Other noninterest expenses

26,988

27,059

24,943

28,242

20,934

54,047

43,978

Total noninterest expense

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

286,016

284,559














Income before income tax expense

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

227,489

277,932

Income tax expense

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

55,725

64,643

Net income

$       90,066

$       81,698

$       81,944

$       81,680

$       88,327

$     171,764

$     213,289














Diluted earnings per common share

$          1.30

$          1.17

$          1.18

$          1.17

$          1.27

$          2.47

$          3.06














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     345,627

$     257,316

$     307,813

$     239,028

$     259,729

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,961,209

3,541,144

3,756,844

3,513,412

3,044,795

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,052,268

579,204

592,621

684,504

778,167

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

111,654

91,454

79,850

64,451

29,055

Other investments

49,500

49,395

47,552

27,619

27,621

Loans held for sale

555,665

901,550

1,254,632

1,435,805

1,210,589










Loans, net of unearned income

17,561,022

16,143,801

15,874,258

14,824,539

14,780,791

Allowance for credit losses

(172,642)

(161,251)

(167,582)

(171,213)

(175,070)

Loans, net

17,388,380

15,982,550

15,706,676

14,653,326

14,605,721










Other real estate owned

835

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

Premises and equipment, net

224,249

224,293

225,400

226,430

229,994

Goodwill

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

Other intangible assets, net

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

384,862

332,914

331,146

279,389

277,839

Other assets

474,552

455,460

413,419

416,182

425,858

Total assets

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$  8,262,929

$  7,870,207

$  7,774,823

$  7,616,728

$  6,983,761

Interest-bearing

11,422,053

11,718,234

11,890,730

11,216,761

11,274,236

Total deposits

19,684,982

19,588,441

19,665,553

18,833,489

18,257,997

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

953

2,065

5,845

4,502

5,544

Other borrowings

425,592

425,520

739,879

425,375

425,303

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,325

126,827

126,328

125,830

125,331

Other liabilities

375,242

410,280

354,265

243,175

235,752

Total liabilities

20,614,094

20,553,133

20,891,870

19,632,371

19,049,927










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock





Common stock

72,251

72,212

72,017

72,016

72,008

Capital stock

1,931,088

1,928,702

1,924,813

1,922,964

1,920,566

Retained earnings

1,157,359

1,077,725

1,006,436

934,979

863,828

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(12,635)

(1,841)

15,590

21,885

25,024

Treasury stock

(74,687)

(69,639)

(52,405)

(51,074)

(44,422)

Total shareholders' equity

3,073,376

3,007,159

2,966,451

2,900,770

2,837,004

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,687,470

$ 23,560,292

$ 23,858,321

$ 22,533,141

$ 21,886,931










Other Data








Earning assets

$ 21,291,318

$ 21,306,548

$ 21,605,757

$ 20,550,330

$ 19,871,018

Intangible assets

1,138,669

1,143,102

1,138,558

988,401

991,788

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,975,923

12,272,646

12,762,782

11,772,468

11,830,414

Average assets

23,405,201

23,275,654

23,054,847

22,087,642

21,538,894

Average common shareholders' equity

3,043,280

2,994,652

2,939,507

2,874,691

2,798,269

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  200,241

$  200,981

$  233,105




























Acquired allowance for purchased credit
deteriorated loans



9,432


















Provision for loan losses

13,227

(2,734)

(13,619)

(3,984)

(899)

10,493

(17,478)

Provision for unfunded commitments

1,779

9,009

16,388

(5,516)

1,299

10,788

(10,540)

Provision for other credit losses

(82)

(44)

(10)

(175)

(258)

(126)

(431)

Provision for credit losses

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449)














Charge-offs

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

15,432

14,712

Recoveries

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

9,999

7,838

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,836

3,597

(556)

(127)

2,601

5,433

6,874














Ending balance

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  216,703

$  197,782














Allowance for loan losses

$  172,642

$  161,251

$  167,582

$  171,213

$  175,070

$  172,642

$  175,070

Allowance for unfunded commitments

43,973

42,194

33,185

16,797

22,313

43,973

22,313

Allowance for other credit losses

88

170

214

224

399

88

399

Total allowance for credit losses

$  216,703

$  203,615

$  200,981

$  188,234

$  197,782

$  216,703

$  197,782














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$     4,391

$     4,414

$      1,003

$        858

$      3,529

$     8,805

$      5,899

Consumer installment

1,137

1,425

1,484

1,647

1,669

2,562

3,117

Indirect automobile

41

88

40

178

141

129

970

Premium Finance

1,066

1,369

526

605

1,194

2,435

2,537

Real estate - construction and development



21


186


212

Real estate - commercial and farmland

81

1,283

220

210

27

1,364

1,422

Real estate - residential

137


73

39

392

137

555

Total charge-offs

6,853

8,579

3,367

3,537

7,138

15,432

14,712














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

2,785

2,896

2,389

1,986

625

5,681

1,352

Consumer installment

230

158

172

199

212

388

568

Indirect automobile

265

275

329

278

372

540

1,072

Premium Finance

1,113

1,247

633

649

2,466

2,360

3,588

Real estate - construction and development

355

218

210

45

84

573

251

Real estate - commercial and farmland

44

37

81

266

185

81

226

Real estate - residential

225

151

109

241

593

376

781

Total recoveries

5,017

4,982

3,923

3,664

4,537

9,999

7,838














Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$     1,836

$     3,597

$       (556)

$       (127)

$      2,601

$     5,433

$      6,874














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$  122,912

$  102,597

$    85,266

$    58,932

$    59,921

$  122,912

$    59,921

Other real estate owned

835

1,910

3,810

4,594

5,775

835

5,775

Repossessed assets

122

139

84

152

226

122

226

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

8,542

6,584

12,648

7,472

4,874

8,542

4,874

Total non-performing assets

$  132,411

$  111,230

$  101,808

$    71,150

$    70,796

$  132,411

$    70,796














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.56 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.32 %

0.32 %

0.56 %

0.32 %

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
(annualized)

0.04 %

0.09 %

(0.01) %

— %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.10 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$  2,022,845

$  1,836,663

$  1,875,993

$  1,217,575

$  1,406,421

Consumer installment

167,237

173,642

191,298

207,111

229,411

Indirect automobile

172,245

214,120

265,779

325,057

397,373

Mortgage warehouse

949,191

732,375

787,837

768,577

841,347

Municipal

529,268

547,926

572,701

624,430

647,578

Premium Finance

942,357

819,163

798,409

840,737

780,328

Real estate - construction and development

1,747,284

1,577,215

1,452,339

1,454,824

1,527,883

Real estate - commercial and farmland

7,156,017

6,924,475

6,834,917

6,409,704

6,051,472

Real estate - residential

3,874,578

3,318,222

3,094,985

2,976,524

2,898,978

Total loans

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           964

$           868

$         1,286

$        1,683

$         1,038

Consumer installment

9

13

16

22

28

Indirect automobile

759

893

1,037

1,284

1,647

Premium Finance

993

162



Real estate - construction and development

706

725

789

887

898

Real estate - commercial and farmland

8,213

17,161

35,575

43,895

46,025

Real estate - residential

24,456

24,664

26,879

29,521

31,570

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$       36,100

$       44,486

$       65,582

$       77,292

$       81,206

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$           364

$             72

$             83

$           112

$           805

Consumer installment

14

31

35

38

43

Indirect automobile

122

221

273

297

301

Real estate - construction and development


11

13

271

301

Real estate - commercial and farmland

788

788

5,924

6,715

7,103

Real estate - residential

4,369

4,341

4,678

2,687

2,515

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$        5,657

$        5,464

$       11,006

$       10,120

$       11,068

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$      41,757

$      49,950

$       76,588

$       87,412

$       92,274










Loans by Risk Grade








Grades 1 through 5 - Pass

$ 17,296,520

$ 15,899,956

$ 15,614,323

$ 14,562,058

$ 14,477,905

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

68,444

51,670

78,957

87,757

100,750

Grade 7 - Substandard

196,058

192,175

180,978

174,724

202,134

Grade 8 - Doubtful





Grade 9 - Loss





2

Total loans

$ 17,561,022

$ 16,143,801

$ 15,874,258

$ 14,824,539

$ 14,780,791

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$       17,692

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       20,000

$       18,840

$       20,000

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

2,209,761

3,393,238

3,719,878

3,082,413

2,461,092

2,798,231

2,304,119

Time deposits in other banks





244


246

Debt securities - taxable

932,824

623,498

698,915

757,278

811,234

779,016

860,759

Debt securities - nontaxable

39,236

29,605

22,639

19,053

18,225

34,446

18,722

Other investments

49,550

47,872

31,312

27,622

27,620

48,716

27,568

Loans held for sale

944,964

1,097,098

1,365,886

1,497,320

1,705,167

1,020,611

1,496,155

Loans

16,861,674

15,821,397

15,119,752

14,685,878

14,549,104

16,344,409

14,501,802

Total Earning Assets

$ 21,055,701

$ 21,032,708

$ 20,978,382

$ 20,089,564

$ 19,592,686

$ 21,044,269

$ 19,229,371














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  7,955,765

$  7,658,451

$  7,600,284

$  7,168,717

$  6,874,471

$  7,807,929

$  6,644,646

NOW accounts

3,695,490

3,684,772

3,651,595

3,447,909

3,314,334

3,690,161

3,248,655

MMDA

5,087,199

5,240,922

5,209,653

4,966,492

4,872,500

5,163,636

4,817,197

Savings accounts

1,007,340

973,724

928,954

908,189

876,887

990,625

850,112

Retail CDs

1,693,740

1,774,016

1,827,852

1,919,184

2,005,265

1,733,656

2,035,668

Brokered CDs




511

1,000


1,000

Total Deposits

19,439,534

19,331,885

19,218,338

18,411,002

17,944,457

19,386,007

17,597,278

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

1,854

4,020

5,559

5,133

6,883

2,931

8,077

FHLB advances

48,746

48,786

48,828

48,866

48,910

48,766

48,931

Other borrowings

376,829

443,657

468,058

376,489

376,376

410,058

376,318

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,063

126,563

126,067

125,567

125,068

126,814

124,823

Total Non-Deposit Funding

554,492

623,026

648,512

556,055

557,237

588,569

558,149

Total Funding

$ 19,994,026

$ 19,954,911

$ 19,866,850

$ 18,967,057

$ 18,501,694

$ 19,974,576

$ 18,155,427

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$            32

$             10

$               9

$               9

$             12

$             42

$             24

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

4,463

1,373

1,521

1,244

594

5,836

1,115

Time deposits in other banks





1


2

Debt securities - taxable

7,064

4,239

5,866

5,296

5,244

11,303

11,362

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

341

235

198

176

176

576

354

Loans held for sale

10,036

8,132

9,433

10,618

11,773

18,168

22,600

Loans (TE)

181,602

170,398

162,415

156,861

157,112

352,000

318,585

Total Earning Assets

$    203,538

$     184,387

$     179,442

$     174,204

$     174,912

$     387,925

$     354,042














Accretion income (included above)

$         (379)

$        1,006

$         2,812

$        2,948

$         4,462

$           627

$       10,589














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

$        1,246

$           824

$           864

$           808

$           816

$        2,070

$         1,742

MMDA

2,204

1,643

1,971

1,970

1,908

3,847

3,906

Savings accounts

140

133

128

129

122

273

246

Retail CDs

1,318

1,492

1,715

2,195

2,921

2,810

6,665

Brokered CDs




4

8


14

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

4,908

4,092

4,678

5,106

5,775

9,000

12,573

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

1

3

4

4

5

4

12

FHLB advances

192

190

195

195

193

382

385

Other borrowings

4,437

5,164

5,317

4,640

4,683

9,601

9,321

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,666

1,381

1,334

1,440

1,243

3,047

2,581

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,296

6,738

6,850

6,279

6,124

13,034

12,299

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$      11,204

$       10,830

$       11,528

$       11,385

$       11,899

$       22,034

$       24,872














Net Interest Income (TE)

$    192,334

$     173,557

$     167,914

$     162,819

$     163,013

$     365,891

$     329,170

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.73 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.24 %

0.45 %

0.24 %

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.81 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.42 %

0.10 %

Time deposits in other banks

— %

— %

— %

— %

1.64 %

— %

1.64 %

Debt securities - taxable

3.04 %

2.76 %

3.33 %

2.77 %

2.59 %

2.93 %

2.66 %

Debt securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.47 %

3.66 %

3.87 %

3.37 %

3.81 %

Loans held for sale

4.26 %

3.01 %

2.74 %

2.81 %

2.77 %

3.59 %

3.05 %

Loans (TE)

4.32 %

4.37 %

4.26 %

4.24 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.43 %

Total Earning Assets

3.88 %

3.56 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.58 %

3.72 %

3.71 %














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

MMDA

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

Savings accounts

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

Retail CDs

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.37 %

0.45 %

0.58 %

0.33 %

0.66 %

Brokered CDs

— %

— %

— %

3.11 %

3.21 %

— %

2.82 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.18 %

0.21 %

0.16 %

0.23 %

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

0.22 %

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

FHLB advances

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.58 %

1.59 %

Other borrowings

4.72 %

4.72 %

4.51 %

4.89 %

4.99 %

4.72 %

4.99 %

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

5.26 %

4.43 %

4.20 %

4.55 %

3.99 %

4.85 %

4.17 %

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.55 %

4.39 %

4.19 %

4.48 %

4.41 %

4.47 %

4.44 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.37 %

0.36 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

0.37 %

0.44 %














Net Interest Spread

3.51 %

3.20 %

3.02 %

3.06 %

3.17 %

3.35 %

3.27 %














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.66 %

3.35 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.34 %

3.51 %

3.45 %














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.28 %

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Non-GAAP Reconciliations


























Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Net income available to common shareholders

$     90,066

$     81,698

$     81,944

$    81,680

$     88,327

$   171,764

$  213,289














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges


977

4,023

183


977

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(20,492)

(11,388)

Gain on BOLI proceeds







(603)

(Gain) loss on bank premises

(39)

(6)

(126)

1,136

(236)

(45)

(500)

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1)

2,284

2,024

243

(536)

206

4,308

2,496

After tax adjustment items

(8,593)

(6,659)

(400)

2,181

(779)

(15,252)

(9,995)

Adjusted net income

$     81,473

$     75,039

$     81,544

$    83,861

$     87,548

$   156,512

$  203,294














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,316,258

69,660,990

69,738,426

69,756,135

69,791,670

69,484,508

69,764,923

Net income per diluted share

$        1.30

$        1.17

$        1.18

$        1.17

$        1.27

$         2.47

$       3.06

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$        1.18

$        1.08

$        1.17

$        1.20

$        1.25

$         2.25

$       2.91














Average assets

$  23,405,201

$  23,275,654

$  23,054,847

$  22,087,642

$  21,538,894

$  23,340,785

$  21,144,751

Return on average assets

1.54 %

1.42 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.64 %

1.48 %

2.03 %

Adjusted return on average assets

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.40 %

1.51 %

1.63 %

1.35 %

1.94 %














Average common equity

$ 3,043,280

$ 2,994,652

$ 2,939,507

$ 2,874,691

$ 2,798,269

$ 3,019,100

$ 2,746,922

Average tangible common equity

$ 1,902,265

$ 1,857,713

$ 1,916,783

$ 1,884,622

$ 1,804,324

$ 1,880,112

$ 1,750,931

Return on average common equity

11.87 %

11.06 %

11.06 %

11.27 %

12.66 %

11.47 %

15.66 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common
equity

17.18 %

16.38 %

16.88 %

17.65 %

19.46 %

16.79 %

23.41 %














Note 1:  Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments.  Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.  A portion of the merger and conversion
charges for 1Q22, 4Q21 and 3Q21 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$  142,196

$  143,820

$  138,369

$  137,196

$  135,761

$  286,016

$  284,559

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges


(977)

(4,023)

(183)


(977)

Gain (loss) on bank premises

39

6

126

(1,136)

236

45

500

Adjusted noninterest expense

$  142,235

$  142,849

$  134,472

$  135,877

$  135,997

$  285,084

$  285,059














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  363,908

$  326,829

Noninterest income

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213

Total revenue

$  275,205

$  259,455

$  248,606

$  238,223

$  251,092

$  534,660

$  534,042














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$  192,334

$  173,557

$  167,914

$  162,819

$  163,013

$  365,891

$  329,170

Noninterest income

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213

Total revenue (TE)

276,175

260,468

249,683

239,381

252,253

536,643

536,383

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities

(248)

27

4

(530)

(1)

(221)

11

Gain on BOLI proceeds







(603)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(10,838)

(9,654)

(4,540)

1,398

(749)

(20,492)

(11,388)

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$  265,089

$  250,841

$  245,147

$  240,249

$  251,503

$  515,930

$  524,403














Efficiency ratio

51.67 %

55.43 %

55.66 %

57.59 %

54.07 %

53.49 %

53.28 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

53.66 %

56.95 %

54.85 %

56.56 %

54.07 %

55.26 %

54.36 %














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Total shareholders' equity

$  3,073,376

$  3,007,159

$  2,966,451

$  2,900,770

$  2,837,004

$  3,073,376

$  2,837,004

Less:












Goodwill

1,023,056

1,022,345

1,012,620

928,005

928,005

1,023,056

928,005

Other intangibles, net

115,613

120,757

125,938

60,396

63,783

115,613

63,783

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$  1,934,707

$  1,864,057

$  1,827,893

$  1,912,369

$  1,845,216

$  1,934,707

$  1,845,216














Period end number of shares

69,360,461

69,439,084

69,609,228

69,635,435

69,767,209

69,360,461

69,767,209

Book value per share (period end)

$     44.31

$     43.31

$      42.62

$     41.66

$     40.66

$      44.31

$     40.66

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$     27.89

$     26.84

$      26.26

$     27.46

$     26.45

$      27.89

$     26.45

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

Banking Division












Net interest income

$  152,122

$  133,745

$  120,572

$  113,524

$  110,670

$  285,867

$  223,486

Provision for credit losses

10,175

5,226

4,565

(9,578)

(3,949)

15,401

(27,853)

Noninterest income

23,469

21,364

18,859

17,896

16,171

44,833

32,909

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

46,733

49,195

36,522

40,020

37,814

95,928

80,537

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,168

11,074

11,699

10,196

9,050

22,242

19,170

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,863

11,230

10,162

9,159

10,280

22,093

20,481

Other noninterest expenses

21,123

20,045

24,048

21,723

18,763

41,168

38,473

Total noninterest expense

89,887

91,544

82,431

81,098

75,907

181,431

158,661

Income before income tax expense

75,529

58,339

52,435

59,900

54,883

133,868

125,587

Income tax expense

19,120

16,996

14,010

17,784

14,196

36,116

32,652

Net income

$    56,409

$    41,343

$    38,425

$    42,116

$    40,687

$    97,752

$    92,935














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$    20,779

$    19,295

$    19,912

$    21,289

$    22,533

$    40,074

$    41,517

Provision for credit losses

4,499

1,587

175

1,678

5,647

6,086

1,094

Noninterest income

57,795

61,649

59,650

55,555

69,055

119,444

166,695

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

31,219

31,614

36,787

36,373

44,798

62,833

94,636

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,406

1,471

1,587

1,590

1,553

2,877

3,029

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,123

1,172

1,213

1,357

1,435

2,295

2,981

Other noninterest expenses

12,812

12,645

10,793

11,675

7,638

25,457

15,827

Total noninterest expense

46,560

46,902

50,380

50,995

55,424

93,462

116,473

Income before income tax expense

27,515

32,455

29,007

24,171

30,517

59,970

90,645

Income tax expense

5,779

6,815

6,092

5,076

6,408

12,594

19,035

Net income

$    21,736

$    25,640

$    22,915

$    19,095

$    24,109

$    47,376

$    71,610














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$      6,700

$      6,447

$      8,063

$      8,712

$      8,720

$    13,147

$    18,626

Provision for credit losses

867

(222)

77

(291)

(155)

645

(300)

Noninterest income

1,041

1,401

1,253

1,037

1,333

2,442

2,313

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

208

283

258

264

278

491

608

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1


1

2

2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

48

47

56

59

68

95

117

Other noninterest expenses

212

218

227

200

30

430

63

Total noninterest expense

469

549

542

523

377

1,018

790

Income before income tax expense

6,405

7,521

8,697

9,517

9,831

13,926

20,449

Income tax expense

1,346

1,579

1,827

1,999

2,064

2,925

4,294

Net income

$      5,059

$      5,942

$      6,870

$      7,518

$      7,767

$    11,001

$    16,155

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

(dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021

SBA Division












Net interest income

$      3,798

$      6,011

$    11,319

$    10,699

$    12,882

$      9,809

$    29,517

Provision for credit losses

(523)

(143)

(663)

(1,104)

(607)

(666)

(1,154)

Noninterest income

1,526

2,491

2,002

2,070

2,677

4,017

5,288

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

1,316

1,271

1,217

1,320

937

2,587

2,319

Occupancy and equipment expenses

81

99

121

116

132

180

238

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

29

28

28

18


57

1

Other noninterest expenses

539

380

645

370

284

919

579

Total noninterest expense

1,965

1,778

2,011

1,824

1,353

3,743

3,137

Income before income tax expense

3,882

6,867

11,973

12,049

14,813

10,749

32,822

Income tax expense

815

1,442

2,514

2,530

3,111

2,257

6,893

Net income

$      3,067

$      5,425

$      9,459

$      9,519

$    11,702

$      8,492

$    25,929














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$      7,965

$      7,046

$      6,971

$      7,437

$      7,047

$    15,011

$    13,683

Provision for credit losses

(94)

(217)

(1,395)

(380)

(794)

(311)

(236)

Noninterest income

10

6

5

4

4

16

8

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

2,069

1,918

1,831

1,694

1,678

3,987

3,390

Occupancy and equipment expenses

90

82

86

77

76

172

154

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

92

95

75

88

94

187

181

Other noninterest expenses

1,064

952

1,013

897

852

2,016

1,773

Total noninterest expense

3,315

3,047

3,005

2,756

2,700

6,362

5,498

Income before income tax expense

4,754

4,222

5,366

5,065

5,145

8,976

8,429

Income tax expense

959

874

1,091

1,633

1,083

1,833

1,769

Net income

$      3,795

$      3,348

$      4,275

$      3,432

$      4,062

$      7,143

$      6,660














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$  191,364

$  172,544

$  166,837

$  161,661

$  161,852

$  363,908

$  326,829

Provision for credit losses

14,924

6,231

2,759

(9,675)

142

21,155

(28,449)

Noninterest income

83,841

86,911

81,769

76,562

89,240

170,752

207,213

Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

81,545

84,281

76,615

79,671

85,505

165,826

181,490

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,746

12,727

13,494

11,979

10,812

25,473

22,593

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,155

12,572

11,534

10,681

11,877

24,727

23,761

Other noninterest expenses

35,750

34,240

36,726

34,865

27,567

69,990

56,715

Total noninterest expense

142,196

143,820

138,369

137,196

135,761

286,016

284,559

Income before income tax expense

118,085

109,404

107,478

110,702

115,189

227,489

277,932

Income tax expense

28,019

27,706

25,534

29,022

26,862

55,725

64,643

Net income

$    90,066

$    81,698

$    81,944

$    81,680

$    88,327

$  171,764

$  213,289

