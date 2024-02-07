Ameris Bancorp Appoints Claire E. McLean to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Ameris Bancorp

07 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) announced that Claire E. McLean has been appointed a director of the company, effective February 7, 2024.

Ms. McLean, 44, currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Preferred Capital Securities, LLC and as President of its affiliate, Preferred Shareholder Services. She previously served as a Managing Director of Ernst & Young LLP, where she spent more than twenty years in public accounting.

Ms. McLean has experience in the areas of banking and finance, payments/technology, trust companies, capital markets and asset management. Additionally, she has experience with mergers and acquisitions, CECL, derivatives/hedging, debt/equity, and other complex topics.

"Claire is a seasoned executive in the financial services industry whose deep financial and regulatory experience will add great value to our company," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris Bancorp. "Along with our other Ameris directors and leadership team, I look forward to working with Claire and benefiting from her expertise and experience."

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Ameris operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages $25.20 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

