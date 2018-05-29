Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

Under the terms of the merger agreement between ACFC and the Company, ACFC's stockholders are entitled to receive for each share of ACFC common stock outstanding $1.39 in cash and 0.17 shares of the common stock of the Company. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of the Company's common stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 97 locations in Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

