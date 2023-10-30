Ameris Bank Promotes Ross McWilliams to Lead Homebuilder Division

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank has promoted Ross McWilliams to executive vice president and managing director of the banks' Homebuilder Division. This group serves the homebuilder industry by providing loans and additional banking services for new home construction, as well as lot purchases and development.

"Ross McWilliams has more than 15 years of experience with Ameris Bank and 30 years in the homebuilding industry," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris Bank. "His expertise and emphasis on building strong relationships make him the right person to lead this team and to help customers react quickly when opportunities arise."

The Ameris Bank Homebuilder Division provides a range of services, including construction financing, builder lines of credit, and residential builder financing.

"Like all sectors, the homebuilder industry is facing unique challenges," said McWilliams. "As I take on this role, I am laser focused on working with our team to tailor solutions to each customer's particular needs."

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB), the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank, is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages $25.70 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

