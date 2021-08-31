AmeriSave Mortgage Chooses Vonage to Drive Customer Engagement

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation to power embedded, personalized customer connections throughout the loan process, all within the context of its existing applications, via the Vonage SMS API and Vonage Verify API . One of the largest privately-owned online mortgage lenders in the country, AmeriSave is focused on creating solutions for strong consumer direct, traditional retail and Third-party Origination (TPO) channels.

"At AmeriSave, we rely on the use of advanced technology to provide low rates, transparent pricing, easy online applications and, most importantly, great customer service for our clients," said Magesh Sarma, CIO for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "With Vonage, we have the ability to make our customer interactions even easier and seamless, with secure messaging capabilities that also provide us the capability to scale as we grow."

With the goal of augmenting its loan process application and workflow to enhance customer engagement, AmeriSave implemented Vonage APIs to create a customized and secure journey for their customers - at every touchpoint. With Vonage, AmeriSave's loan process application:

Supports secure text messaging - Private SMS communication enables loan originators and processors to seamlessly and safely converse with customers

- Private SMS communication enables loan originators and processors to seamlessly and safely converse with customers Sends the right message at the right time - Delivers timely notifications about pending applications, keeping customers engaged across SMS or voice

- Delivers timely notifications about pending applications, keeping customers engaged across SMS or voice Adds a layer of security - Two-factor authentication solution, simplified through the integrated Verify API, validates users via their mobile devices with SMS and voice codes

- Two-factor authentication solution, simplified through the integrated Verify API, validates users via their mobile devices with SMS and voice codes Provides critical analysis and reporting - Tests and measures customer engagement and enhances end-user experience with advanced reporting and insights

"The Financial Services industry is an area in which the Vonage Communications Platform can make a major impact on accelerating customer connections and enhancing experience and engagement," said Jay Bellissimo, Chief Operating Officer for Vonage. "We are thrilled to partner with a leading financial services company like AmeriSave to help them power the connections they are making with their customers to simplify the loan process, enhance end-to-end workflow and help them to create a secure online platform for their customers."

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.

