AmeriServ Financial Bank and Federated Hermes Announce Strategic Alliance to Expand Investment Opportunities in Western Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial Bank, the banking subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) and Federated Hermes Inc., a leading global investment management company headquartered in Pittsburgh today announced a new strategic alliance designed to broaden investment opportunities for AmeriServ's individual and institutional wealth management customers across the region.

Through this alliance, AmeriServ Bank's Wealth and Capital Management division along with its registered investment advisory subsidiary, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, will now offer its clients access to the full complement of Federated Hermes' investment research, resources, Portfolio Construction Solutions (PCS), and wealth management products. This alliance underscores both organizations' commitment to delivering comprehensive financial services tailored to the evolving needs of both individual and institutional clients in Western Pennsylvania.

"AmeriServ has always been dedicated to serving our community with personalized financial services," said David Finui, president of AmeriServ's Wealth division. "By forming this alliance with Federated Hermes, we can now offer our customers best in class investment research and options, strengthening our ability to meet their personalized long-term financial goals."

Peter Eisenbrandt, Federated Hermes executive vice president, national sales director, Intermediary Sales, added, "This alliance represents a powerful opportunity to bring Federated Hermes' globally recognized expertise in active investment strategies across asset classes to AmeriServ's loyal customer base. Together, we can provide innovative solutions that help clients achieve their financial goals."

The alliance reflects a shared vision of expanding financial access and empowering regional customers with world-class investment strategies, while maintaining the personalized service and community focus that AmeriServ Financial is known for.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank, located in Johnstown, PA. The bank provides full-service banking and wealth management services through 16 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2025, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.46 billion and a book value of $6.94 per common share. AmeriServ Wealth and Capital Management, a division of AmeriServ Financial Bank, currently has $2.6 billion of customer assets under management and administration. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol ASRV.

*Investments are not FDIC insured, not bank guaranteed, may lose value, not a bank deposit, and not insured by any federal government agency.

About AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, Inc.

AmeriServ Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment advisor with its principal place of business located in Johnstown, PA. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial Bank.

About Federated Hermes, Inc.

Founded in 1955, Federated Hermes, Inc. manages approximately $871 billion in total assets, including more than $165 billion in state treasury related assets, as of September 30, 2025. Federated Hermes provides portfolio management and credit analysis, as well as a variety of additional portfolio and participant level services, for public sector assets across the nation at either the state, county, or local levels of government. They provide valuable educational resources for participants and a state-of-the-art participant services platform, which ensures a streamlined experience, as well as easy access to funds and same-day liquidity. The firm is experienced in operating with complete transparency in strict compliance with state statutory requirements.

