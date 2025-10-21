AMERISERV FINANCIAL REPORTS INCREASED EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025 AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported third quarter 2025 net income of $2,544,000, or $0.15 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represented a $1,361,000, or 115.0%, improvement from the third quarter of 2024 when net income totaled $1,183,000, or $0.07 per diluted common share. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $4,170,000, or $0.25 per diluted common share. This represented a 56.3% increase in earnings per share from the nine-month period of 2024 when net income totaled $2,712,000, or $0.16 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





Third Quarter

2025

Third Quarter

2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

















Net income

$ 2,544,000

$ 1,183,000

$ 4,170,000

$ 2,712,000 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.07

$ 0.25

$ 0.16

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter 2025 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial achieved record quarterly earnings in the third quarter of 2025 due to our continued focus on generating positive operating leverage. The increase in total revenue was caused by meaningful improvement in our net interest income for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 because of effective balance sheet management. Specifically, our net interest margin increased by 41-basis points for the first nine months of 2025 leading to a $4.8 million increase in net interest income which is important since this category represents approximately 70% of our total revenue. Additionally, our non-interest expense has favorably declined for the first nine months of 2025. We will continue to diligently focus on both revenue growth and expense control to further improve the Company's operating efficiency."

All third quarter and nine months 2025 financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the third quarter and nine months of 2024 unless otherwise noted.

The Company's strong third quarter earnings reflected continued improvement in core performance along with higher than typical revenue from good income sources such as loan prepayment fees and bank owned life insurance (BOLI). Net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $2.1 million, or 23.9%, from the prior year's third quarter and, for the first nine months of 2025, increased by $4.8 million, or 18.2%, when compared to the first nine months of 2024. The Company's net interest margin of 3.27% for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.13% for the nine months of 2025 represents a 56-basis point improvement for the quarter and a 41-basis point increase for the nine months. Along with the significantly improved net interest margin performance, the increase also reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total loans and total deposits are at higher average levels due to management's effective business development strategies. This, combined with effective pricing strategies, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years. The Federal Reserve's action to lower short-term interest rates during the latter portion of 2024 favorably impacted total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings costs. Also, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remains modestly inverted on the short end, yields in the mid to long end of the curve are higher and demonstrate a steeper upward slope which favorably impacted earning asset yields. Management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve through the remainder of 2025 given the effective execution of our strategy along with the Federal Reserve's action to ease monetary policy in September 2025, which should further reduce funding costs. While non-interest expense is up for the quarter, it is lower through the first nine months of 2025 and favorably impacted year-to-date earnings performance as management works to carefully control operating costs. Conversely, non-interest income in 2025 is lower than what was recognized in the first nine months of last year but compares favorably quarter over quarter. Unfavorably impacting earnings was the Company recognizing a higher provision for credit losses for both the third quarter and nine months of 2025 when compared to both time periods of 2024. Overall, the Company's earnings performance through the first nine months of 2025 exceeds earnings through the first nine months of 2024 by $1.5 million, or 53.8%, and results from increased net interest income and lower total non-interest expense which more than offset the higher provision for credit losses and lower level of non-interest income.

Total average loans in the first nine months of 2025 grew from the 2024 nine-month average by $35.9 million, or 3.5%, due to consistent new loan funding opportunities throughout 2024. So far in 2025, loan payoff activity has exceeded originations and resulted in a $12.7 million, or 1.2%, decrease in total loans since December 31, 2024. Overall, total loans continue to be well above the $1.0 billion threshold, averaging $1.067 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Total loan interest income improved in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the first nine months of 2024 due to the increased level of average total loans outstanding, and a portion of commercial real estate (CRE) loans, that were booked at the onset of the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repricing upward during the first nine months of 2025. Also favorably impacting loan interest income was a higher level of loan fee income primarily due to prepayment fees collected on the increased early payoff activity experienced so far this year. Total 2025 year to date loan fee income is $544,000, or 95.8%, higher when compared to the same timeframe in 2024. These favorable items resulted in total loan interest income improving by $3.0 million, or 7.2%, when the first nine months of 2025 is compared to first nine months of 2024.

Total investment securities averaged $242.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, which was $4.4 million, or 1.8%, higher than the $238.5 million average for the third quarter of 2024. The increase reflects the higher level of loan prepayment activity, as well as our liquidity position strengthening during the first nine months of 2025 due to deposit growth. Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $17.3 million, or 7.9%, since December 31, 2024. New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The improved yields for new securities purchases as well as several subordinated debt instruments being called during 2025 and replaced with higher yielding investments caused interest income from investments to increase by $388,000, or 16.1%, for the quarter and by $704,000, or 9.6%, for the first nine months of 2025 compared to last year. Overall, through nine months, the average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's average by $47.7 million, or 3.7%, while total interest income increased by $3.8 million, or 7.6%, from the first nine months of 2024.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits through the first nine months of 2025 were $69.5 million, or 6.0%, higher when compared to the first nine months of 2024 due to the Company's successful business development efforts. Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 86.2% in the third quarter of 2025, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense favorably decreased by $345,000, or 4.4%, for the third quarter of 2025 and decreased by $1.1 million, or 4.7%, for the nine months when compared to both time periods of 2024. Deposit interest expense declined by $22,000, or 0.1%, through the first nine months of 2025 despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $71.9 million, or 7.3%, compared to the first nine months of last year. The year to date decrease in deposit interest expense reflects the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2024. This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin. The Federal Reserve's action to ease monetary policy in September 2025 is anticipated to have a favorable impact on fourth quarter interest bearing deposit costs. Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits which declined modestly between years) averaged 2.07% in the first nine months of 2025, which is a 12-basis point improvement from the first nine months of 2024.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $379,000, or 29.0%, for the third quarter of 2025 and declined by $1.0 million, or 27.4%, for the first nine months when compared to both time periods of 2024. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds for the nine months of 2025 was significantly lower than the first nine months of 2024, resulting in the year-to-date average decreasing by $23.8 million, or 78.8%, due to the higher level of total average deposits. The decrease in borrowings interest expense also reflects the Federal Reserve's 2024 action to ease monetary policy by 100 basis points which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds.

The Company recorded a $360,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025 after recording a provision recovery of $51,000 in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in an increase in expense of $411,000. For the first nine months of 2025, the Company recognized a $3.4 million provision for credit losses after recognizing a $174,000 provision for credit losses recovery in the first nine months of 2024, resulting in a net unfavorable change of $3.6 million. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in specific reserves related to a commercial/owner- occupied CRE loan relationship. The significant increase in the provision for credit losses for the nine-month period related to an additional $2.8 million charge-off that was necessary to resolve the Company's largest problem asset, which was disclosed in our second quarter 2025 press release.

Non-performing assets decreased since June 30, 2025, by $1.5 million, or 8.9%, and totaled $15.0 million. The decrease primarily reflects the charge off of an impaired corporate security. A reserve was previously established for this investment. Also contributing to the decrease in non-performing assets was the payoff of a CRE loan that was previously classified as non-performing. Non-performing loans represented 1.39% of total loans at September 30, 2025. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $2.9 million, or 0.37% of total average loans, in the first nine months of 2025 compared to net loan charge-offs of $488,000, or 0.06% of total average loans, in the first nine months of 2024. Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 98% coverage of non-performing loans and 1.36% of total loans at September 30, 2025.

Total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $198,000, or 4.7%, from the prior year's third quarter but declined by $904,000, or 6.7%, in the first nine months of 2025 when compared to the first nine months of 2024. Wealth management fees were lower in both time periods of 2025, by $201,000, or 6.6%, for the quarter and by $880,000, or 9.4%, for the nine months. The decrease in wealth management fees is attributed to the volatility and uncertainty that existed in the financial markets due to government fiscal policy, particularly earlier in 2025. While equity markets rebounded during the second and third quarters of 2025, the first quarter 2025 decline in major market indexes unfavorably impacted equity securities resulting in management fees declining. Additionally, the Financial Services division benefited from several large new business cases in 2024. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025 and increased by $102.1 million, or 4.0%, since December 31, 2024. Also, contributing to the unfavorable comparison for total non-interest income in the first nine months were lower levels of other income by $183,000, or 8.3%, after the Company recognized a $250,000 signing bonus from the renewal of a contract with Visa in the first quarter of 2024 while there was no such bonus in 2025. Mortgage banking revenue was lower by $46,000, or 54.1%, for the quarter and by $106,000, or 45.9%, for the nine months and resulted from a decreased level of residential mortgage production in 2025. Positively impacting non-interest income in both time periods was a higher level of BOLI revenue by $289,000 for the quarter and by $220,000, or 26.8%, for the nine months due to the Company receiving two death claims during the third quarter of 2025. Finally, the Company recognized gains on trading securities of $55,000 for the quarter and $90,000 for the nine months from a $5 million trading account established in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2025 increased by $243,000, or 2.1%, when compared to the third quarter of 2024 but decreased by $1.4 million, or 3.9%, during the first nine months of 2025 when compared to the first nine months of 2024. Professional fees decreased by $191,000, or 24.1%, for the third quarter and were $1.7 million, or 43.7%, lower for the nine months as 2024 legal and professional services costs were unfavorably impacted by litigation and responses to the actions of an activist investor. This matter was resolved in June 2024 as a result of a Settlement Agreement. Also favorably impacting total non-interest expense for the nine months were lower other expenses by $147,000, or 3.7%, primarily driven by the Company having to recognize a $410,000 pension settlement charge in 2024 while no such charge was required so far in 2025. This was partially offset by the bank having to recognize additional workout expenses related to a loan relationship secured by an owner-occupied CRE property. The additional costs related to this property were the primary reason for the unfavorable quarter over quarter comparison for other expenses. Salaries & employee benefits increased by $269,000, or 1.3%, compared to last year's first nine months. Within this broad category, health care costs are $364,000, or 15.1%, higher as the Company did not have to recognize any premium costs in January 2024 due to the effective negotiations with our health care provider last year. Total salaries increased by $411,000, or 2.7%, due to annual salary merit increases. Additionally, helping to offset the higher costs within total salaries & employee benefits were reduced levels of incentive compensation by $444,000, or 37.8%, in the wealth management and commercial lending divisions.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $948,000 in the first nine months of 2025, or an effective tax rate of 18.5%, which compares to income tax expense of $611,000, or an effective tax rate of 18.4%, in the first nine months of 2024.

The Company had total assets of $1.46 billion, shareholders' equity of $114.6 million, a book value of $6.94 per common share and a tangible book value of $6.11(1) per common share on September 30, 2025. Book value per common share increased by $0.39, or 6.0%, and tangible book value per common share increased by $0.39, or 6.8%, since September 30, 2024, due to a favorable adjustment for both the unrealized loss on available for sale securities and the Company's defined benefit pension plan along with the Company's improved earnings. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status as of September 30, 2025.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable November 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025. This cash dividend represents a 4.0% annualized yield using the October 17, 2025 closing stock price of $3.01 and a 36% payout ratio based upon 2025 year to date earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2025







1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss)







$ 1,908



$ (282)



$ 2,544



$ 4,170









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets









0.54 %



(0.08) %



0.70 %



0.39 % Return on average equity









7.12





(1.02)





9.06





5.05

Return on average tangible common equity (1)









8.14





(1.16)





10.32





5.77

Net interest margin









3.01





3.10





3.27





3.13

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans









0.02





1.09





(0.01)





0.37

Efficiency ratio (3)









83.67





80.73





77.55





80.55









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic







$ 0.12



$ (0.02)



$ 0.15



$ 0.25

Average number of common shares outstanding









16,519





16,519





16,519





16,519

Diluted







$ 0.12



$ (0.02)



$ 0.15



$ 0.25

Average number of common shares outstanding









16,519





16,519





16,519





16,519

Cash dividends paid per share







$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.09



2024







1QTR



2QTR

3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:





































Net income (loss)







$ 1,904



$ (375)



$ 1,183



$ 2,712









































PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):





































Return on average assets









0.55 %



(0.11) %



0.34 %



0.26 % Return on average equity









7.51





(1.47)





4.51





3.52

Return on average tangible common equity (1)









8.67





(1.70)





5.19





4.06

Net interest margin









2.70





2.74





2.71





2.72

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans









0.05





0.08





0.06





0.06

Efficiency ratio (3)









86.60





100.33





89.49





92.09









































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





































Basic







$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.07



$ 0.16

Average number of common shares outstanding









17,147





17,030





16,519





16,897

Diluted







$ 0.11



$ (0.02)



$ 0.07



$ 0.16

Average number of common shares outstanding









17,147





17,030





16,519





16,897

Cash dividends paid per share







$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.03



$ 0.09



AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV --CONTINUED-- (Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

2025







1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets





$ 1,431,524

$ 1,448,733

$ 1,461,494

Short-term investments/overnight funds







3,865



4,805



39,098

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

securities







231,454



237,320



236,740

Trading securities







0



4,205



4,462

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income







1,062,326



1,069,220



1,055,683

Allowance for credit losses - loans







13,812



14,060



14,408

Intangible assets







13,682



13,677



13,672

Deposits







1,216,838



1,244,533



1,258,588

Short-term and FHLB borrowings







63,121



51,611



48,023

Subordinated debt, net







26,736



26,747



26,757

Shareholders' equity







110,759



110,921



114,575

Non-performing assets







14,971



16,419



14,953

Tangible common equity ratio (1)







6.85 %

6.78 %

6.97 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio







12.73



12.50



12.97

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value





$ 6.70

$ 6.71

$ 6.94

Tangible book value (1)







5.88



5.89



6.11

Market value (2)







2.43



3.04



2.90

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4)





$ 2,486,920

$ 2,583,839

$ 2,661,214



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees







298



309



306

Branch locations







16



16



16

Common shares outstanding







16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267



2024



1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:























Assets $ 1,384,516

$ 1,403,438

$ 1,405,187

$ 1,422,362

Short-term investments/overnight funds

3,353



2,925



4,877



3,855

Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -

securities

230,419



230,425



230,042



219,457

Trading securities

0



0



0



0

Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income

1,026,586



1,039,258



1,040,421



1,068,409

Allowance for credit losses - loans

14,639



14,611



14,420



13,912

Intangible assets

13,705



13,699



13,693



13,688

Deposits

1,176,578



1,170,359



1,189,330



1,200,995

Short-term and FHLB borrowings

60,858



85,495



66,312



70,700

Subordinated debt, net

26,695



26,706



26,716



26,726

Shareholders' equity

103,933



103,661



108,182



107,248

Non-performing assets

12,161



12,817



12,657



13,657

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.58 %

6.47 %

6.79 %

6.64 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio

13.10



12.77



12.87



12.70

PER COMMON SHARE:























Book value $ 6.06

$ 6.28

$ 6.55

$ 6.49

Tangible book value (1)

5.26



5.45



5.72



5.66

Market value (2)

2.60



2.26



2.61



2.68

Wealth management assets – fair market value (4) $ 2,603,493

$ 2,580,402

$ 2,603,856

$ 2,559,155



























STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:























Full-time equivalent employees

304



310



302



302

Branch locations

16



16



16



16

Common shares outstanding

17,147,270



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267















NOTES: (1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release. (2) Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4) Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

2025







1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE INTEREST INCOME































Interest and fees on loans





$ 14,508



$ 14,932

$ 15,688

$ 45,128

Interest on investments







2,514





2,757



2,795



8,066

Total Interest Income







17,022





17,689



18,483



53,194



































INTEREST EXPENSE































Deposits







6,124





6,408



6,549



19,081

All borrowings







967





887



927



2,781

Total Interest Expense







7,091





7,295



7,476



21,862



































NET INTEREST INCOME







9,931





10,394



11,007



31,332

Provision (recovery) for credit losses







(97)





3,133



360



3,396

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES







10,028





7,261



10,647



27,936



































NON-INTEREST INCOME































Wealth management fees







2,864





2,782



2,849



8,495

Service charges on deposit accounts







275





267



303



845

Mortgage banking revenue







28





58



39



125

Gain on trading securities







0





35



55



90

Bank owned life insurance







264





244



533



1,041

Other income







690





710



622



2,022

Total Non-Interest Income







4,121





4,096



4,401



12,618



































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits







7,223





7,076



7,317



21,616

Net occupancy expense







841





746



705



2,292

Equipment expense







390





404



376



1,170

Professional fees







685





903



601



2,189

Data processing and IT expense







1,252





1,153



1,247



3,652

FDIC deposit insurance expense







240





240



260



740

Other expense







1,132





1,187



1,458



3,777

Total Non-Interest Expense







11,763





11,709



11,964



35,436



































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)







2,386





(352)



3,084



5,118

Income tax expense (benefit)







478





(70)



540



948

NET INCOME (LOSS)





$ 1,908



$ (282)

$ 2,544

$ 4,170



2024







1QTR

2QTR

3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE INTEREST INCOME





























Interest and fees on loans





$ 13,776

$

14,003

$ 14,301

$ 42,080 Interest on investments







2,448





2,507



2,407



7,362 Total Interest Income







16,224





16,510



16,708



49,442































INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits







6,199





6,389



6,515



19,103 All borrowings







1,278





1,246



1,306



3,830 Total Interest Expense







7,477





7,635



7,821



22,933































NET INTEREST INCOME







8,747





8,875



8,887



26,509 Provision (recovery) for credit losses







(557)





434



(51)



(174) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)

FOR CREDIT LOSSES







9,304





8,441



8,938



26,683































NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Wealth management fees







3,266





3,059



3,050



9,375 Service charges on deposit accounts







293





293



304



890 Mortgage banking revenue







39





107



85



231 Gain on trading securities







0





0



0



0 Bank owned life insurance







337





240



244



821 Other income







1,012





673



520



2,205 Total Non-Interest Income







4,947





4,372



4,203



13,522































NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits







7,117





7,108



7,122



21,347 Net occupancy expense







791





730



706



2,227 Equipment expense







386





391



371



1,148 Professional fees







1,002





2,094



792



3,888 Data processing and IT expense







1,159





1,142



1,287



3,588 FDIC deposit insurance expense







255





250



255



760 Other expense







1,154





1,582



1,188



3,924 Total Non-Interest Expense







11,864





13,297



11,721



36,882































PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)







2,387





(484)



1,420



3,323 Income tax expense (benefit)







483





(109)



237



611 NET INCOME (LOSS)





$ 1,904

$

(375)

$ 1,183

$ 2,712

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



2025

2024

3QTR

NINE

MONTHS

3QTR

NINE

MONTHS Interest earning assets:





















Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income $ 1,066,511

$ 1,066,789

$ 1,033,159

$ 1,030,887 Short-term investments and bank deposits

13,347



11,847



3,935



3,835 Investment securities

242,900



238,858



238,492



238,364 Trading securities

4,655



3,249



0



0 Total interest earning assets

1,327,413



1,320,743



1,275,586



1,273,086























Non-interest earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks

15,502



15,566



13,606



14,212 Premises and equipment

17,543



17,728



18,828



18,604 Other assets

102,459



103,245



101,796



100,593 Allowance for credit losses

(15,309)



(14,935)



(15,182)



(15,406) Total assets $ 1,447,608

$ 1,442,347

$ 1,394,634

$ 1,391,089























Interest bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing deposits:





















Interest bearing demand $ 250,169

$ 252,634

$ 223,835

$ 223,163 Savings

122,321



122,179



120,910



120,528 Money market

314,665



318,083



314,436



312,379 Other time

379,299



362,690



329,330



327,659 Total interest bearing deposits

1,066,454



1,055,586



988,511



983,729 Borrowings:





















Short-term borrowings

9,163



6,406



28,670



30,214 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

47,702



51,142



53,418



50,671 Subordinated debt

27,000



27,000



27,000



27,000 Lease liabilities

4,061



4,134



4,383



4,351 Total interest bearing liabilities

1,154,380



1,144,268



1,101,982



1,095,965























Non-interest bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits

171,161



176,393



176,286



178,762 Other liabilities

10,597



11,304



11,950



13,332 Shareholders' equity

111,470



110,382



104,416



103,030 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,447,608

$ 1,442,347

$ 1,394,634

$ 1,391,089

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

2025





COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,482

$ (15,083)

$ 107,248 Net income



0



0



0



1,908



0



1,908 Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



2,124



2,124 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



(25)



(25) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496) Balance at March 31, 2025

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 61,894

$ (12,984)

$ 110,759 Net loss



0



0



0



(282)



0



(282) Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



901



901 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



38



38 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495) Balance at June 30, 2025

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 61,117

$ (12,045)

$ 110,921 Net income



0



0



0



2,544



0



2,544 Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



1,610



1,610 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



(5)



(5) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495) Balance at September 30, 2025

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 63,166

$ (10,440)

$ 114,575

2024





COMMON

STOCK

TREASURY

STOCK

SURPLUS

RETAINED

EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME

TOTAL Balance at December 31, 2023

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,364

$ 58,901

$ (19,976)

$ 102,277 Net income



0



0



0



1,904



0



1,904 Exercise of stock options and stock

option expense



0



0



8



0



0



8 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



(131)



(131) Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(241)



(241) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



630



630 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(514)



0



(514) Balance at March 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (83,280)

$ 146,372

$ 60,291

$ (19,718)

$ 103,933 Net loss



0



0



0



(375)



0



(375) Treasury stock, purchased at cost



0



(1,511)



0



0



0



(1,511) Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



2,177



2,177 Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(119)



(119) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



71



71 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(515)



0



(515) Balance at June 30, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 59,401

$ (17,589)

$ 103,661 Net income



0



0



0



1,183



0



1,183 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



753



753 Adjustment for unrealized gain on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



3,966



3,966 Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



(886)



(886) Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495) Balance at September 30, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,089

$ (13,756)

$ 108,182 Net income



0



0



0



889



0



889 Adjustment for defined benefit pension

plan



0



0



0



0



1,479



1,479 Adjustment for unrealized loss on

available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(3,208)



(3,208) Market value adjustment for interest rate

hedge



0



0



0



0



402



402 Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496) Balance at December 31, 2024

$ 268

$ (84,791)

$ 146,372

$ 60,482

$ (15,083)

$ 107,248

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. NASDAQ: ASRV RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data) (Unaudited)

The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2025





































1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY

































Net income (loss)







$ 1,908

$ (282)



$ 2,544

$ 4,170





































Average shareholders' equity









108,706



110,939





111,470



110,382

Less: Average intangible assets









13,684



13,679





13,674



13,679

Average tangible common equity









95,022



97,260





97,796



96,703





































Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)









8.14 %

(1.16) %



10.32 %

5.77 %









1QTR

2QTR





3QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



























Total shareholders' equity







$ 110,759

$ 110,921



$ 114,575

Less: Intangible assets









13,682



13,677





13,672

Tangible common equity









97,077



97,244





100,903































TANGIBLE ASSETS



























Total assets









1,431,524



1,448,733





1,461,494

Less: Intangible assets









13,682



13,677





13,672

Tangible assets









1,417,842



1,435,056





1,447,822































Tangible common equity ratio









6.85 %

6.78 %



6.97 %





























Total shares outstanding









16,519,267



16,519,267





16,519,267































Tangible book value per share







$ 5.88

$ 5.89



$ 6.11



2024





































1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

YEAR TO

DATE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY

































Net income (loss)







$ 1,904

$ (375)



$ 1,183

$ 2,712





































Average shareholders' equity









101,997



102,677





104,416



103,030

Less: Average intangible assets









13,708



13,701





13,695



13,702

Average tangible common equity









88,289



88,976





90,721



89,328





































Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized)









8.67 %

(1.70) %



5.19 %

4.06 %





1QTR

2QTR



3QTR

4QTR

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 103,933

$ 103,661

$ 108,182



$ 107,248

Less: Intangible assets



13,705



13,699



13,693





13,688

Tangible common equity



90,228



89,962



94,489





93,560































TANGIBLE ASSETS



























Total assets



1,384,516



1,403,438



1,405,187





1,422,362

Less: Intangible assets



13,705



13,699



13,693





13,688

Tangible assets



1,370,811



1,389,739



1,391,494





1,408,674































Tangible common equity ratio



6.58 %

6.47 %

6.79 %



6.64 %





























Total shares outstanding



17,147,270



16,519,267



16,519,267





16,519,267































Tangible book value per share

$ 5.26

$ 5.45

$ 5.72



$ 5.66



