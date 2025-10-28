Ameritas announces new officers

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer hires and promotions.

Scott Ballenger is now the second vice president, talent development. Ballenger was previously director, HR business partners. He has been with Ameritas since 2014 and holds an associates degree from Colby Community College.

Sherri Fowler is a new hire and is now the second vice president, customer service, retirement plans. Fowler has a four-year degree in accounting from Purdue University and holds a FINRA Series 6 license.

Bob MacDonald is the new vice president, strategic planning, executive. MacDonald is a new hire, having previously been at Mutual of Omaha. He has an advanced degree from Doane College and a four-year degree from Thompson Rivers University. His professional certifications include applied statistics, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Prosci Change Management and IDEO Design Thinking.

Kyle O'Donnell is the new vice president, actuarial, individual. O'Donnell has a four-year degree in actuarial science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries. He is also a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Nebraska Actuaries Club, an organization he was president of in 2023 and a board chair from 2024-25.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

