Ben Nordman given lifetime achievement award by International DI Society

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Nordman, managing partner of NorthCentral DI, is the recipient of the W. Harold Peterson Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor presented annually to a current International Disability Insurance Society (IDIS) member who has demonstrated dedication to the field of disability insurance.

Ben Nordman, NorthCentral DI

The highest honor given by IDIS, the award was presented at the annual IDIS conference in October, where Nordman was recognized for his contributions, leadership and commitment. The award recognizes those who not only advance the profession but also inspire others through integrity and impact.

"An industry leader in DI for over 30 years, Ben has the utmost respect for integrity and shows true leadership on a daily basis," said nominator Todd Shield, director of sales at NorthCentral DI.

The IDIS is dedicated to growing the disability insurance industry through education, awareness, promotion of high ethical conduct of the membership and increasing the knowledge base of the agent, producer, company and carriers. It has approximately 300 members in the United States.

About Ben Nordman

Ben Nordman brings over 30 years of disability insurance sales and leadership experience, spanning both field and home office roles with disability carriers. Nordman is a managing partner of NorthCentral DI, an agency he built with his wife Belinda Nordman, since its inception to become a leader in the DI space.

