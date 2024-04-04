Ameritas Now Works with Pontera to Offer 401(k) Management as Part of Holistic Financial Planning for Clients

Investment advisory firm enhances its wealth management capabilities

NEW YORK and LINCOLN, Neb., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers receive 401(k) account management from their trusted financial advisor, and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC, an investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Ameritas , have announced the launch of their business relationship.

Ameritas selected Pontera to help enable its financial professionals to securely manage their clients' 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 457(b)s and other workplace retirement accounts by using the platform. Financial professionals can also proactively monitor and rebalance plan accounts in keeping with a comprehensive investment plan.

Ameritas offers financial professionals freedom and flexibility through multiple affiliation models and custody options. Likewise, working with Pontera gives its financial professionals more choice in the technology they can use to help deliver available options to clients.

"We're always looking to bolster our offerings, meet our clients' evolving needs and deliver a better experience," said Brandon Mann , President, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. "With the addition of the Pontera platform, our financial professionals can provide holistic, personalized investment advice powered by greater visibility into their clients' 401(k)s and other workplace-sponsored plans."

As inflation and an uncertain economy impact their retirement outlook, Americans are increasingly concerned about retirement security, according to recent market research . At the same time, there is rising demand for customized retirement-planning guidance.

"We're excited to have Ameritas join Pontera's mission to help more retirement savers achieve better outcomes by getting professional guidance on their 401(k)s," said Peter Nolan , Vice President, Enterprise, Pontera. "When financial professionals are equipped with clear insight across all their holdings, including workplace-sponsored accounts, retirement savers may be more confident in their financial future."

Pontera helps Americans get professional 401(k) management from their financial professional through its secure, client-permissioned platform. Pontera's SOC 2 Type II- and ISO 27001-certified technology removes the need for financial professionals to directly access client accounts, yet empowers them to analyze, track and rebalance accounts according to each client's personalized plan.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com .

About Ameritas



Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. Visit ameritas.com to learn more.

Ameritas and Pontera are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service or firm.

