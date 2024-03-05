Pontera and AdvisorEngine Integration to Streamline Holistic 401(k) Management Capabilities for Advisory Firms

New partnership gives advisors greater visibility into clients' retirement accounts for better informed, comprehensive portfolio guidance

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera , the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) guidance from their trusted financial advisor, and AdvisorEngine ®, the financial experience company, have announced a partnership to streamline expert retirement plan asset management.

Through this integration, advisors using Pontera and the AdvisorEngine Wealth Platform, including AdvisorEngine CRM®, can offer investment management, performance reporting and billing across clients' entire portfolios, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s and other workplace retirement plan accounts. Advisors using both solutions can analyze and rebalance plan holdings as part of an end-to-end, personalized financial plan that better addresses their clients' needs.

AdvisorEngine is building the future of financial advice through powerful and intuitive technology for advisors that's connected, approachable and scalable. Its innovative wealth management platform helps advisors elevate the client experience and increase the operational efficiency of their firm.

"Our integration introduces new capabilities that provide advisors more clarity into their clients' workplace retirement savings plans," said Ned Dane , Chief Growth Officer, AdvisorEngine. "We're excited to work with Pontera to deliver an integrated solution that enables advisors to present clients with enhanced transparency of their full-portfolio performance."

Through this integration, advisors using Pontera and AdvisorEngine can:

Run performance reporting and billing across a client's financial picture, including retirement plan accounts, using AdvisorEngine's portfolio management tools.





Provide more comprehensive portfolio management by integrating 401(k)s, 403(b)s and other held-away accounts into their client's overall financial plan, and deliver more informed and personalized advice.





Implement more cohesive investment strategies that consider all components of a client's wealth.





Leverage enhanced insights into asset-allocation and strategies that can improve financial outcomes for clients.

The median American family holds half of their net worth in qualified retirement plan accounts, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve, and a J.P. Morgan Asset Management study showed a rising majority of retirement plan participants wish they could completely hand over retirement planning to an expert. Recent analysis by Russell Investments estimated that professional management of a portfolio can generate up to 4.12% higher annual returns, net of a 1% fee.

"Through our integration, AdvisorEngine and Pontera eliminate the clerical time advisors spend combining 401(k) asset performance data with the rest of the portfolio, creating opportunities for more meaningful advice and client engagements," said David Goldman , Chief Business Officer, Pontera. "We're excited to be a part of AdvisorEngine's comprehensive suite of client relationship and portfolio management tools and are aligned on delivering integrations that create value for advisors and the end-clients they serve."

Upcoming Webinar

Financial advisors are invited to attend a webinar on March 19, 2024, that will explore how Pontera and AdvisorEngine seamlessly integrate to streamline and facilitate retirement plan account management, enabling advisors to focus on delivering greater value to clients. To register, please click here .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com .

About AdvisorEngine



AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. The company's technology is trusted by over 1,200 wealth management firms in the United States that manage $600 billion of assets. Its wealth management platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Modules include prospect engagement tools, paperless client onboarding, account aggregation, AdvisorEngine® CRM, goals-based financial planning tools, model portfolios tools, portfolio construction analytics, performance reporting, and fee billing.

AdvisorEngine is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. For more information, please visit advisorengine.com .

