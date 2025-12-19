AmeriWater and Culligan International Announce Strategic Partnership

DAYTON, Ohio and ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Culligan International and AmeriWater announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced water solutions for Central Sterile Processing Departments in the healthcare industry, addressing growing water quality challenges across North America. By combining Culligan's commercial and industrial expertise, trusted brand, and extensive dealer network with AmeriWater's specialized healthcare water purification capabilities, the collaboration will provide innovative, reliable, and operationally efficient systems that meet stringent ANSI/AAMI ST108 standards. The partnership aims to support sterile processing teams with compliant water solutions that enhance patient safety and improve clinical outcomes, reflecting a shared commitment to customer-focused innovation and positive impact across critical healthcare environments.

"We are thrilled to work with Ameriwater to advance this important work for the teams and patients at Central Sterile Solutions," said Chris Hampton, General Manager, Culligan Commercial & Industrial division. "Our extensive dealership network provides the perfect pathway to introduce Culligan solutions and services to the sterile processing market to ensure more healthcare customers are ANSI/AAMI ST108 compliant."

Mark Doolittle, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ameriwater, said: "Our cultural and strategic alignment with Culligan is clear and compelling. Innovative, customer-centric solutions are key to driving success and together. Our footprint across critical health care markets can have an even greater positive impact on patient outcomes."

About AmeriWater LLC

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, AmeriWater is a trusted manufacturer of water purification systems for dialysis, healthcare, and industrial applications. AmeriWater is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service across North America. For more information about AmeriWater's healthcare solutions, visit www.ameriwater.com.

About Culligan International

Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world's most recognized, trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. Founded in 1936, Culligan International operates in over 90 countries and has more than 15,000 employees worldwide. In 2023, the company reported revenue of $3.1 billion, with an average annual growth rate of approximately 30% (from 2016 to 2023). With over 18 million active installations, Culligan solutions serve more than 155 million consumers annually — an 11% increase from 2022. This translates to an annual reduction of approximately 40 billion single-use plastic bottles, saving over 600 million kg of plastic and preventing more than 5 billion kg of CO₂ emissions.

The Culligan master brand covers a family of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Quench, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Culligan Zero which all share a mission to bring better water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work or on-the-go. Its product range includes under-sink filtration systems, water dispensers, multifunctional taps, bottle-free coolers, and water softening systems. For more information, visit www.culliganinternational.com or follow @HeyCulligan. Contact Jody Reed at 1-866-787-4293 for additional information on Central Sterile Solutions.

SOURCE AmeriWater