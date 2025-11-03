AmeriWater Is Expanding Its Industry-Leading ST108 Sterile Processing Water Solutions Portfolio Again, by Adding an All-in-One Solution

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriWater, a leading provider of advanced water purification systems for healthcare, announced today it has launched the industry's only single skid solution for water purification and distribution, the AmeriWater Capsule. This compact system is ideal for installation in small healthcare spaces and ambulatory surgery centers.

The AmeriWater Capsule Water Purification System was designed to provide customers with a higher flow rate from a smaller footprint. All Capsule systems will feature the recently released AmeriWater Vision Remote Monitoring Systems to ensure the system operates optimally and maintains consistent, safe water purity levels.

"Combining these technologies allows us to tackle our customers' facility space constraints and cost of implementation head on while aiding them in achieving the AAMI ST108 standard," said Mark Doolittle, SVP of Sales & Marketing at AmeriWater. "Our continued commitment to innovation is the lifeblood that fuels our standards of quality, technical support and expertise in the market."

AmeriWater's ST108 solutions are uniquely designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities, offering a full-service approach that integrates system design and data driven insights to ensure water quality and regulatory compliance.

Key Benefits for ASC and SPD Clients Include:

At Least 25% Space Savings Based on Industry Equivalents

50% Less Installation Time Compared to Current SPD Systems

Ensure Regulatory Assurance

Lower Acquisition Costs Based on GPD Needs

For more information about AmeriWater's healthcare solutions, visit www.ameriwater.com.

About AmeriWater LLC

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, AmeriWater is a trusted manufacturer of water purification systems for dialysis, healthcare, and industrial applications. AmeriWater is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service across North America.

SOURCE AmeriWater