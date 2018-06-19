Amerlux Extends Line To Design-Build Firms

After listening to its customers, Amerlux is introducing the new Value Line, which features products that deliver the same spec-grade engineering and high-end aesthetics that built the company's storied brand, but in standard sizes at more cost-effective pricing, compared to its made-to-measure products in its Quality Line.

"Our new Value Line of products will deliver more speed to market at an appealing price point without sacrificing quality, ensuring design-build firms keep their promises to owners," said Amerlux CEO and President Chuck Campagna. "Keeping with our tradition of innovation, we will deliver new products that can be shipped in less than 10 days to accommodate the growing demand for the design-build delivery method in new construction and retrofits."

More than half of surveyed owners have already or will use design-build in the next five years. Design-build is anticipated to account for 44 percent of construction spending in various segments, including manufacturing and commercial, between 2018-2021. Experience with design-build firms was rated highest across all construction delivery methods with 76 percent reporting very good and excellent experiences, according to a recent FMI Design-Build Market research report. Innovation and fast-track capabilities were listed as the top associated benefits.

New Value Line Guide

Comprising 10 interior and exterior products to date, Amerlux's Value Line includes linear lighting, down lights, track lighting, pedestrian lights, step lights, accent lights and flood lights. Value Line products typically can be shipped to a jobsite in 3-10 days to quickly advance any new construction or retrofit project.

Amerlux recently published its Value Line guide that describes each product included in the new assortment. (Click here to download the new guide.)

Here's a brief look at how each product is designed for design-build firms and contractors:

Linear Lighting: Quick- Line Linea 1.5"

Quick-Line, which is an architectural-grade linear pendant fixture with direct and indirect light distribution options, makes installation effortless. Sold in standard-sized, middle-of-the run segments, its pieces link together with simple latches and alignment pins ensure the runs stay straight. When contractors finish the run, the final step is to put end caps on either end. The product ships in 72 hours.

Downlights: Essenza

The Essenza family is designed to deliver the features required in hotel and residential high-rise projects, as well as retail and commercial applications. Essenza's shallow frame (only 3 1/8-inch plenum depth) is universal to accept round or square trims, making for easy installation. These out-of-the-box downlights are the ultimate lighting solution for budget-conscious, design-build contractors. The product ships in 10 days.

Downlights: Hornet HP Dim-To-Warm

Hornet HP downlights are designed for retail, commercial, hotel and residential applications. They deliver ultra-crisp whites, expansive color temperatures, top efficiencies and outstanding dimming options. The 3.5-inch lighting solution produces an exceptional color rendering (95+ CRI), adding ambiance to any space with the Dim-to-Warm option simulating the familiar warm glow of dimmed incandescent lamps. The product ships in 10 days.

Track Heads: SPEQ

Designed for art galleries, museums and retailers, SPEQ is a modern-styled, highly efficient LED solution that delivers lighting on target with outstanding color quality and performance. With its 90+ CRI and Class A chip, SPEQ produces crisp whites that make all the other colors seemingly jump. Its beam spreads—from narrow spot to wide flood—perform well from a few feet away to as much as 40 feet away. The product ships in 10 days.

Track Heads: Essenza

The Essenza Track Head is an LED lighting system designed for accent and display lighting for retail, supermarket, commercial, hospitality and urban apartment applications. Ideal for design-build firms, Essenza offers quick shipping (10 days or less) and value pricing in an off-the-shelf package.

Pedestrian Lighting: Avista (New or Retrofit)

Retrofitting takes 15 minutes, thanks to an almost tool-less installation process. Adjustable height levels allow contractors to position the light engine for maximum performance. Quick install times provide reduced labor costs in addition to the substantial savings from its energy efficiency. In addition, Avista offers cutting-edge optics and extraordinary output with a completely sealed LED optical chamber. The product ships in 10 days.

Pedestrian Lighting: Coach Style Lantern (New or Retrofit)

Designed with contractors in mind, CSL weighs only 16 lbs. and workers can easily hold it in one hand and install it with the other, while standing on a ladder. The LED drivers and electronics are housed in the top of the fixture, under a hinged roof secured with tool-less fasteners. The CSL's LEDs deliver an outstanding lifespan and maintains more than 90 percent of its initial lumen output for more than 100,000 hours. The product ships in four to six weeks.

Step Lights: Passo

Passo step lights provide aesthetic detail that adds beauty, while providing safety and security indoors and outdoors. The fixture boasts an IP 66-sealed optical chamber that eliminates water infiltration, which is the number one cause of exterior step light failure. The Passo product family offers a wide selection of sizes, faceplates, color temperatures and light output to meet the specifications of any project. The product ships in 10 days.

Accent Lighting: Acion

Acion lights are perfect for landscape and architecture accent lighting. The fixture employs LED technology with adjustable beam spreads, solid die-cast aluminum construction and a varied selection of finishes. The product features tamper-resistant locking, so your lights will stay pointed where you aim them. Acion lights boast an IP67-sealed LED chamber, which prevents water intrusion, and they are ETL-listed as suitable for wet locations. The product family offers three models: a small and large 120V model and a small, low-voltage model for maximum design flexibility. The product ships in 10 days.

Flood Lighting: Varieta

Varieta floodlights provide LED solutions in a die-cast aluminum fixture, which is ideal for exterior signage, wall-washing and landscape layouts. The product is available in single or multiple arrays, and your choice of finishes, color temperatures and mounting options. Varieta floodlights feature IP67-sealed optics and are ETL-listed as suitable for wet locations, ensuring optimal performances in most kinds of weather. The product ships in 10 days.

For more information about the company's Value Line, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

