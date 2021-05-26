Amerlux Launches Groundbreaking UV-Free, White Antimicrobial Lighting Solutions

ActiveClean™ combines Amerlux's commercial-grade LED lighting engineering with the UV-free, antimicrobial lighting technologies of Vyv, a leading health tech company that recently announced independent testing that demonstrates its 405-nanometer (nm) lighting capabilities are effective against non-enveloped viruses, which are the most difficult to kill.*

"ActiveClean™ is an attractive and valuable asset for companies looking to welcome hesitant workers back to the office, classroom and an assortment of other workplaces," said Chuck Campagna, President and CEO of Amerlux. "Unlike UV light, the particular wavelength of visible light produced by ActiveClean™ meets domestic and international standards for continual and unlimited use around people. We are excited to join the front lines in the continued fight to combat viruses, bacteria and other illnesses with this unprecedented LED lighting technology."

"Vyv has found an ideal partner in Amerlux to bring a new kind of clean to the architectural and design world," said Colleen Costello, CEO & Co-founder, Vyv. "As a trusted thought leader, Amerlux is perfectly positioned to help bring antimicrobial lighting innovations to the lighting and architectural design community."

Utilizing a spectrum composed of visible light, ActiveClean™ works around the clock to fight off microorganisms by inhibiting their growth and ultimately destroying these microbes. The proprietary technology is ideal for high-traffic public areas where people congregate, such as bathrooms, conference rooms, collaboration spaces, kitchenettes, classrooms and doctor's exam rooms. Various independent third-party studies have shown a reduction of more than 90% in surface contamination from ActiveClean™ across these settings when used continually.

Most recently, a separate third-party study demonstrated efficacy results using ranges of light in the 400-420nm range on inactivating enveloped viruses such as influenza A and SARS-CoV-2.

Currently available in Amerlux's Linea and Grüv LED family of luminaires, ActiveClean™ offers two modes for providing robust, antimicrobial cleaning around the clock:

Single mode, which utilizes White Antimicrobial+Light™ to provide continuous antimicrobial activity and crisp, comfortable white task and ambient lighting in 3000K or 4000K with 80 CRI during standard working hours.

Dual mode, which pairs White Antimicrobial+Light™ with violet Enhanced Antimicrobial Light™, the latter of which combines a unique blend of precisely tuned colors to deliver extra antimicrobial dosage in a single LED light diode for enhanced cleaning when spaces are vacant. Dual mode is only available in fixtures with an aperture size of 2.5" or greater.

For more information about the company's lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

About Vyv

Vyv is a health tech company that has created a new kind of continuous cleaning protection. Vyv, formerly Vital Vio, offers proprietary continuous-use, non-UV antimicrobial light technology for homes, public places, and industry. Unlike hazardous UV light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals, and plants. Today, Vyv LED light technology delivers a unique approach to creating environments that are inhospitable to the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold and mildew. As overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare facilities, travel, transit and hospitality, retail, commercial and public buildings, and many other places. Vyv technology is also embedded inside commercial and consumer products and applications – shower lights that stop mold growth, behind cleaner elevator buttons and in many other diverse and creative spaces. For more information, visit vyv.tech.

*Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in six hours on hard surfaces. MRSA and E. coli showed 90%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning.

SOURCE Amerlux

