Amerlux Listens To Innovate; Solves Design, Availability, Install Issues

Amerlux's new Quick-Line is a LED architectural-grade pendant fixture that delivers on the promise of speed, low cost and high quality. Sold in middle-of-run segments, Quick-Line is stocked on the shelf in standard lengths, standard color temperatures and standard lumens per watt, which allows the product to ship in as little as 72 hours.

"Regarding Quick-Line, Amerlux engineering has turned the installation process into an ad jingle: Link it, Latch it, Cap it," said Amerlux CEO and President Chuck Campagna. "Quick-Line ships with the lenses and LED boards installed with no need to remove in order to install. Linear lighting is now quick and easy."

How Amerlux Innovates

In a collaborative effort, Amerlux's production and engineering teams created Quick-Line after receiving feedback from architects, contractors and design-build firms.

For architects, Quick -Line is an architecturally styled linear pendant with the performance of a specification-grade luminaire. The product offers a 1.5" aperture, performance lens and an end cap light block shield to prevent light leakage, which occurs when the lens shrinks and creates a gap between the end cap and lens. Quick -Line is priced and stocked to ship similar to white goods linear product, but with performance and style.

-Line is an architecturally styled linear pendant with the performance of a specification-grade luminaire. The product offers a 1.5" aperture, performance lens and an end cap light block shield to prevent light leakage, which occurs when the lens shrinks and creates a gap between the end cap and lens. -Line is priced and stocked to ship similar to white goods linear product, but with performance and style. For contractors, Quick -Line ships in 72 hours and it installs right out of the box. Providing an almost tool-less installation, contractors never have to remove the lens or LED board to wire or hang the product. Pre-wired with quick connectors between the units, as well as the power feed kits, Quick -Line's run alignment pins and pre-installed brackets make it the quickest linear product to install, allowing contractors to quickly move on to their next job.

-Line ships in 72 hours and it installs right out of the box. Providing an almost tool-less installation, contractors never have to remove the lens or LED board to wire or hang the product. Pre-wired with quick connectors between the units, as well as the power feed kits, -Line's run alignment pins and pre-installed brackets make it the quickest linear product to install, allowing contractors to quickly move on to their next job. For design-build firms, Quick-Line provides performance and lighting control that help elevate their designs. Design-build firms can create a layout design on Day 1, send a supply design to a contractor on Day 2 and have the product on site on Day 5. In addition, Quick-Line offers direct and direct/indirect lighting distributions that bring comfort and style to any space.

Standard Spec-Grade Materials

Constructed from extruded aluminum instead of steel, Quick-Line assures architecturally straight lines of light. It's very common for long linear fixtures made of steel to bend where run sections join because the pins holding them in place can't bare the weight of the overall fixture, which ultimately causes crooked runs with light leaks that creates headaches for installers and architects.

Quick-Line offers a high light output of 730 lumens per foot and 105 lumens per watt. It comes in 3000K to 3500K light with an 82 CRI. It features a 1.5" aperture, as well as direct and direct/indirect combo light distribution options.

More ROI for Bottomline

Quick-Line delivers outstanding light quality for more than 50,000 hours without depreciation, compared to a few thousand hours for energy-inefficient fluorescent lights. With such a long operating lifespan, maintenance costs for Quick-Line are minimal. In addition, the LEDs are extremely efficient and provide huge energy savings during their useful life.

For more information about the company, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerlux-listens-to-innovate-solves-design-availability-install-issues-300648104.html

SOURCE Amerlux

Related Links

http://www.cmasolutions.com

