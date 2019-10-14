Amerlux's Flexible Light System For Supermarkets Snaps Like Fresh Produce

OAKLAND, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today its new supermarket lighting system that changes along with the aisles in a store.

Amerlux’s Cadence allows stores to easily change the location of the light source without the help of an electrician. In addition, the lighting system’s attachments snap in and out. As online competition and dollar stores capture more dry-goods business, supermarkets need a lighting solution that allows them to accommodate the shrinking aisles that will make way for more featured fresh food.

"Cadence provides ultimate flexibility to ever-changing store designs without added labor costs," said Amerlux President Chuck Campagna. "Thanks to its innovative design, it delivers fast installation as quick as an express checkout line."

Cadence provides batwing aisle distribution, focused open-case distribution, general ambience distribution and a track lighting section that incorporates accent lighting to create heightened attention for high-margin products.

In addition, Cadence features a unique trunking system that is pre-wired with two circuits, as well as an emergency circuit—right out of the box. Installation is easy: Simply connect power to one end of the trunking system, add sections with quick connects and then add lighting modules.

Besides supermarket aisles, Cadence can exceed expectations for any open-style retailer. The innovative lighting solution moves, thanks to the trunking system, which allows stores to easily change their lighting to highlight fleeting specials or sales items.

More 2019 Innovation for Supermarkets, Retail

Earlier this year, Amerlux added a next-level microchip to its premium track lights that inevitably will help grocers transform into high-end retail boutiques.

Amerlux's Fresh Color chip accentuates the natural color of fresh foods, which has become a crucial high-margin draw to keep consumers shopping in the store. To accommodate the changing tastes of shoppers, accent lighting needs to be leveraged as a wayfinding tool, directing consumers to high-margin products, like meat, seafood, produce and flowers. Eighty-five percent of shoppers say color accounts for more than half of the factors they consider in purchasing a product, according to the Pantone Color Institute.

SPEQ Shines Spotlight on 'Fresh', 'Ripe', 'Leafy'

Amerlux's SPEQ, which is a line of modern-styled track lighting solutions, incorporates the Fresh Color chip, producing a controlled, powerful and clean beam of light, which can be found in various high-end retailers, supermarkets and art galleries. (When the Queens Museum, for example, wanted to create a memorable experience for its recent "Never Built New York" exhibit, Amerlux exceeded expectations with SPEQ.)

The SPEQ track head balances clean, minimal aesthetic design with industry-leading optical performance.

SPEQ's beam spreads range from a very narrow spot of 8 degrees to wide flood narrow spot to wide flood and everything in between. Delivering more than 46,800 CBCP, the SPEQ family of track accents aren't afraid of heights. Available with a snoot that perfectly matches the fixture to provide excellent glare control, SPEQ maintains clean fixture lines.

Mouth-Watering Food? High Bay Pendant Delivers

Amerlux's new High Bay 202 Pendant makes a supermarket's fresh food look mouth-watering and a retailer's clothing eye-popping.

Designed for open-ceiling concepts in retail and supermarket applications, the fixture boasts a prismatic refractor or aluminum reflectors that deliver a more controlled, glare-free beam of light. The high color rendering index (CRI) score of 90 is critical for presenting fresh products in supermarkets or distinguishing vibrant colors in retail.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

