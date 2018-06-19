Amerlux's New Retrofit Coach Style Lantern Delivers 'More, Better, Faster'

OAKLAND, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today it has launched a game-changing pedestrian light that delivers light more efficiently and turns post-top mounting into a one-person effort.
The innovative Coach Style Lantern—made from die-cast aluminum as opposed to stamped steel—weighs only 16 pounds, which is much less than typical pedestrian light fixtures that tip the scale at 30-50 pounds.
"An installer can carry the Coach Style Lantern (CSL) with one hand, while connecting the power with the other," said Amerlux CEO and President Chuck Campagna. "From its outstanding lifespan to its superior optical performance, CSL replaces installation headaches with a 'more, better, faster' experience that delivers a greater ROI."
More Installations, Less Time
CSL's design makes installation and maintenance practically effortless. The LED modules and drivers are installed in the top of the lantern that hinges open, which is secured with a tool-less fastener. As a result, workers can easily manipulate the fasteners while wearing gloves, which saves valuable time. In addition, a conveniently located wiring terminal block also makes new installations or replacing/retrofitting fixtures extremely simple and quick.
Better Lighting Technology
The modular construction of CSL's LED boards make its light distribution easily customizable. Instead of a single large LED panel made up of multiple die throwing light in all directions with harsh glare, the CSL uses LED modules that are much more efficient and easy to maintain. Optics are fitted directly to the LED modules that allow for total control of where the light is distributed. In addition, individual modules are field replaceable.
CSL offers four horizontal lighting distributions:
- Type II is a long oval, used for lighting paths and narrow roads.
- Type III is for larger roads.
- Type IV is asymmetric and projects semi-circular lighting for the sides of walls.
- Type V is circular, illuminating 360 degrees equally.
CSL comes in 24w, 44w, 60w and 79w options, offering a range of 2,215lm to 9,374lm. It is also available in standard CCTs of 3000K and 4000K.
Faster Performance Results
CSL maintains more than a 90 percent initial lumen output for more than 100,000 hours. Market-leading optical performance allows for greater spacing and less fixtures to illuminate a space.
The pedestrian light is available with a 3-pin, twist-lock photocell receptacle or a 7-pin receptacle, which enables wireless controls. (If the budget doesn't allow for controls at time of purchase, you can simply add the 7-pin receptacle, so you can add controls in the future.)
The utility-grade product offers shorter-than-average lead times for shipping, such as four to six weeks for luminaires and six to eight weeks for luminaires and poles.
CSL meets the current standards of the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), which qualifies the product for rebates to shorten the ROI payback period.
For more information about the company, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.
About Amerlux
Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerluxs-new-retrofit-coach-style-lantern-delivers-more-better-faster-300668010.html
SOURCE Amerlux
Share this article