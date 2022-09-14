Amerlux's Upgraded Exterior Pendants Reduce Light Pollution, Costs, Lead Time

Enhanced DPM, DPS Exterior Pendants Use Sealed Optics for IDA Approval

OAKLAND, N.J., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerlux, an award-winning design-and-manufacture lighting company, announced today that it has upgraded a pair of its best-selling exterior pendant luminaires, the DPM and DPS series, giving developers and municipalities another stylish, cost-effective solution for curtailing lighting pollution, costs and lead times.

The enhanced exterior pendants are built similarly to their predecessors, with the same long-lasting, cast aluminum housing and easy-to-install-and-maintain hinged LED tray system. But their directional control and efficacy performance are now significantly improved, thanks to the installation of fully shielded optics that reduce glare, light trespass and unwanted skyglow. As a result, the International Dark Sky Association, the leading organization for combating light pollution, has approved both exterior pendants. The group claims nearly 30% of outdoor lighting, or $3.3 billion in energy costs, is wasted from outdoor lights that aren't shielded.

"The next generation of our DPM and DPS exterior pendant luminaires helps fill a pressing need for countless local governments that have passed one ordinance after another to reduce light pollution," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing. "These IDA-approved exterior luminaires have no secondary lens, which improves their optical efficiency and ensures all light illuminates down, which is where it's needed. These enhancements are the latest examples of how Amerlux continues to respond to the needs of its customers and their communities, day and night."

Finding and installing more cost-effective dark sky-friendly solutions without the extensive wait—an urgency Amerlux has responded to equally—is another lighting necessity shared by municipalities. The enhanced DPS and DPM exterior lighting solutions are priced up to 25% less than their prior models and offer a lead time of just six weeks.

Paired with multiple shade styles for various decorative applications, the DPS and DPM exterior lighting pendants offer a more affordable option for any outdoor project, landscapes, streetscapes, parking lots and corporate and college campuses.

Fine New Fixtures Turn Beauty Inside Out

Amerlux's latest line of architectural dark sky-friendly solutions—the upgraded DPM and DPS exterior pendant series and the DS770FC decorative post top-series—aren't the only innovative products the company has recently produced.

Early this year, the LED manufacturer wowed the industry with the announcement that two members had been added to its stunning Rook family of interior and exterior luminaires: the Rook 250 interior pendant and Rook X exterior wall mount.

Equipped with integral drivers for quick and easy installation, plus individual controllability of direct and indirect lighting, the Rook 250 interior pendant comes in two distinct cylinder sizes: full (9-inch height) and mini (4½-inch height). Both use a 2.5-inch aperture to brilliantly round out the signature line of indoor and outdoor cylinders in the 2"-to-3" specification range.

The Rook X exterior wall mount, meanwhile, offers a 2.7-inch aperture and dual output (up/down light) or single-sided output (up light only or down light only). The Rook X's architectural versatility adds beauty, character and focus to modern and traditional walls, columns, archways and structures.

Perfect for commercial, hospitality, institutional and high-end retail applications, the additions deliver a clean, uniform lighting composition inside, outside and all around in a sophisticated new format.

"The Rook 250 spectacularly provides architects and designers another option for delivering control and output in balance inside, while the Rook X's weather-proof capabilities take the family someplace it has never been before—outside," Plageman said.

For more information about the company's innovative interior and exterior lighting solutions, call Amerlux at 973.850.4342.

