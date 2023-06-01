AMETEK Announces Financial Executive Appointments

AMETEK, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BERWYN, Pa, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected two new Vice Presidents. Frank Donnelly and John Hoffman III have been promoted to the positions of Vice President, Group Controller and Vice President, Audit Services, respectively, effective July 1, 2023.

"I am pleased to announce the promotions of Frank and John to these important leadership roles," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Both individuals possess the experience, expertise, and leadership qualities needed to help support AMETEK's continued and sustainable growth."

Frank Donnelly - Vice President, Group Controller

Frank Donnelly, in his new role as Vice President, Group Controller, will oversee finance and accounting related matters for AMETEK's Process and Analytical Instruments and Measurement, Communications and Testing divisions within AMETEK's Electronic Instruments Group.

Frank has been an integral part of AMETEK for over three decades, providing financial leadership most recently as the Division Vice President, Finance for the Process and Analytical Instruments division. Mr. Donnelly will work closely with divisional finance leaders, lead acquisition finance due diligence efforts, and liaise with the Corporate Comptroller on the consistent application of corporate financial processes.

"Frank's extensive experience and outstanding leadership within our finance organization has been instrumental in our success," stated Mr. Zapico. "In this new role, Frank will continue to deliver strong financial oversight and provide strategic guidance to further AMETEK's growth."

Prior to his role in the Process and Analytical Instruments division, Frank held leadership positions in finance with AMETEK's U.S. Gauge business. Mr. Donnelly holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from St. Joseph's University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

John Hoffman III - Vice President, Audit Services

In his new role as Vice President, Audit Services, John Hoffman III will assume responsibility for overseeing all audit-related activities within AMETEK. With a distinguished career and a wealth of financial and audit leadership experience, John is well positioned to lead the Audit Services team.

"John's promotion is a testament to his exceptional leadership and financial expertise," stated Mr. Zapico. "His comprehensive understanding of our business and his proven track record make him the ideal candidate for this role."

Prior to his promotion, John most recently served as the Director of Audit Services at AMETEK. He has also held significant roles including Division Vice President, Finance for the Measurement, Communications & Testing (MCT) division, and Division Vice President, Finance for the Sensors, Test and Calibration (STC) business unit.  

Mr. Hoffman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and International Business from Pennsylvania State University, and he earned his Master of Business Administration from NYU. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.    

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

