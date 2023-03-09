AMETEK Appoints Daniel J. Ketchum Vice President and General Manager, Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) Division

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Daniel J. Ketchum as Vice President and General Manager, MRO Division, effective April 1, 2023. Mr. Ketchum currently serves as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the FMH-PDT business within AMETEK's Aerospace and Defense Division.

"I am pleased to announce Dan's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Dan brings excellent leadership skills, a strong operational background, and extensive aerospace experience to this role. We expect him to play a key role in the continued growth and success of our MRO businesses."

Mr. Ketchum joined AMETEK in 2018 as Vice President, Operational Excellence for the Materials Analysis Division. Prior to joining AMETEK, he spent 13 years with General Electric, where he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility within their aviation businesses.

Mr. Ketchum holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

