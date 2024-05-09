AMETEK Appoints Patrick L. Williams Vice President and General Manager, Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) Division

BERWYN, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Patrick L. Williams as Vice President and General Manager, MRO Division. Mr. Willams currently serves as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the Power Protection and Quality Solutions (PPQS) business within AMETEK's Power Systems and Instruments Division.

"I am pleased to announce Patrick's promotion to Vice President and General Manager," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "He has done an excellent job driving strong growth and profitability in his previous leadership roles within AMETEK and I am confident he will make important contributions to the continued success of the MRO Division."

Mr. Williams joined AMETEK in 2006 and has held several P&L leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to his role as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for the PPQS business, Mr. Williams served as Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for our Process Instruments business and Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager for our MicroPoise Measurement Systems business.

Mr. Willams earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and Master of Business Administration degree from Ohio State University.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales over $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

