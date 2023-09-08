AMETEK Promotes Dalip Puri to Senior Vice President, Operational Finance

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that it has named Dalip Puri as Senior Vice President, Operational Finance, effective September 1, 2023. Mr. Puri will continue to report directly to William J. Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to announce Dalip's promotion to Senior Vice President. Throughout his tenure at AMETEK, Dalip has provided strong leadership within our financial organization and has led a number of important initiatives across the company," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Puri has been Vice President, Operational Finance since July 2023. Prior to that, Mr. Puri was Vice President and Group Controller since October 2021. Dalip joined AMETEK in 2017 as Vice President and Treasurer. Prior to joining AMETEK, Dalip was Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations at Chemtura Corporation. Earlier in his career Dalip held roles of increasing responsibility at Delphi Corporation and Hewitt Associates.

Mr. Puri holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance degree from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

AMETEK, Inc. is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

