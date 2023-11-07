AMETEK Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is proud to release its 2023 Sustainability Report that summarizes the meaningful progress towards the company's shared purpose of making a safer, sustainable, and more productive world a reality.

The biannual report provides a comprehensive overview of the key elements that make up AMETEK's approach to sustainability — upholding sound governance, protecting our environment, investing in our people, partnering with our communities, and driving sustainable product solutions.

"AMETEK continues to make significant progress toward our sustainability goals thanks to the tremendous contributions and efforts of our employees around the world," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are becoming a more competitive, sustainable, and responsible company that is working to create a better future for all of our stakeholders."

AMETEK has made meaningful progress toward our environmental goals, starting with a 26% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity since 2019, versus our reduction target of 40% by 2035. Additionally, AMETEK reduced its electricity intensity by 11% and its total water withdrawal intensity by 10% since 2019.

The report also includes updates on other key sustainability initiatives, progress on our diversity and inclusion efforts, and highlights a small sample of AMETEK's many sustainable products and solutions that are positively impacting the environment and supporting the transition to a low-carbon future.

Learn more by reading the full AMETEK 2023 Sustainability Report here: www.ametek.com/who-we-are/sustainability.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

[email protected]

Phone: 610-889-5247

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.