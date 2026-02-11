AMFA REVIEWING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF ALLEGIANT AND SUN COUNTRY MERGER ON FRONT-LINE PROFESSIONALS

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) and Sun Country Airlines (SCA) last week announced they have reached a four-year tentative agreement (TA) on the first collective bargaining agreement (CBA) covering technician and related employees. This milestone follows more than three years of bargaining since AMFA's certification at Sun Country in June 2022 and marks the group's first CBA. If ratified, the agreement will establish the foundational terms and conditions of employment for this safety-sensitive skilled workgroup.

At the same time, AMFA is closely reviewing the January 2026 announcement of a merger agreement between Allegiant and Sun Country. The transaction is subject to U.S. Department of Justice antitrust and other regulatory reviews, as well as shareholder approval.

It is important to note that the Allegiant–Sun Country merger announcement does not alter or delay the ratification process for the AMFA–Sun Country TA. Pursuant to federal law and contractual commitments, both companies must continue to adhere to the separate collective bargaining agreements until certain conditions are met, such as seniority integration, determination of representation, and a joint collective bargaining agreement.

Across the two carriers, key workgroups are represented as follows:

Pilots are represented at SCA by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) and at Allegiant by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

Flight Attendants at SCA are represented by the IBT and at Allegiant by the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU).

Aircraft Maintenance Technicians at Allegiant are represented by the IBT.

AMFA recognizes the critical role our skilled maintenance professionals play in ensuring safe and reliable operations and will closely monitor how this proposed transaction may affect their working conditions, job security, and long-term career opportunities.

"AMFA's priority is to ensure that any integration protects jobs, maintains high safety standards, and respects the contractual and seniority rights of the Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and skilled maintenance professionals," said Bret Oestreich, National President.

As the regulatory process moves forward, AMFA urges Allegiant and Sun Country management to:

Provide timely, transparent communication to all affected employees and their unions.

Engage in good–faith dialogue with union leadership before making decisions that affect station staffing, maintenance locations, or operational structures.

Affirm that safety will not be compromised and that the combined airline will maintain robust, properly staffed maintenance operations.

AMFA stands ready to collaborate where management demonstrates respect for front–line professionals and their collective bargaining rights and will firmly oppose any attempt to use this merger to weaken jobs, benefits, or safety standards.

As more details become available, AMFA will continue to communicate with our Sun Country membership regarding the merger process and implications of this transaction.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft-specific, independent aviation union representing Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers and skilled trade groups actively involved in the aviation industry. These employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians/engineers and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled professionals it represents. For more information about AMFA, visit www.amfanational.org.

SOURCE Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association