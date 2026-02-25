AMFA WINS REPRESENTATION ELECTION AT ALASKA AIRLINES AND HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

Aircraft Maintenance Professionals Choose Independent Union with Proven Record of Delivering Results

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mediation Board (NMB) certified that a majority of aircraft maintenance professionals at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have elected the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) as their collective bargaining representative following a representation election against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). The ballot tally concluded on February 24 at the NMB office in Washington, DC, with 66% of the votes cast in favor of AMFA.

"We are proud to welcome Hawaiian Airlines technicians and related employees into the AMFA family to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our current members," said AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "Unlike other unions, we limit our membership to aircraft maintenance professionals who are united in the best interests of their craft. We stay true to our core values of democratic representation and member-driven negotiations."

AMFA's focused approach has delivered results across multiple carriers. AMFA has negotiated industry-leading contracts at Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air, Southwest Airlines, WestJest Airlines, and Calm Air, with proven success protecting jobs during industry disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and airline mergers.

"This election win represents confidence of maintenance professionals in AMFA's ability to deliver meaningful results," added AMFA Region I Director Earl Clark, a 35-year veteran of Alaska Airlines. "Our members know we don't make promises we can't keep. We don't stop pushing until necessary improvements are secured."

Next, AMFA members will address seniority integration and establish priorities for the group's first joint collective bargaining agreement (JCBA) with Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines. The Railway Labor Act provides that existing contracts at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines remain in place until the new joint collective bargaining agreement has been ratified. AMFA looks forward to beginning the transition process and working directly with members to prepare for negotiations.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft-specific, independent aviation union representing Aircraft Maintenance Technicians/Engineers and skilled trade groups actively involved in the aviation industry. These employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of and achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions for the skilled professionals it represents. For more information about AMFA, visit www.amfanational.org.

SOURCE Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association