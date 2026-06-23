Powered by Avinox with full suspension co-developed with FOX, Amflow's new touring e-bike takes the brand beyond traditional eMTBs

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, today announces its first all-terrain, touring e-bike - the Amflow TL Carbon, powered by Avinox. The company's first venture outside the traditional eMTB category, the Amflow TL Carbon is an SUV e-bike fully equipped for all rides, from adventurous climbs to your daily commute.

Light and responsive with an ergonomic design

Amflow launches the Amflow TL Carbon, an SUV e-bike fully loaded for all-terrain riding scenario

With a total bike weight as low as 22.6kg1, the Amflow TL is ideal for unlimited riding scenarios, including mountain trails, urban adventures and loaded touring. The agile, durable full-carbon frame weighs in at 2.9kg1, keeping the bike agile and maintaining a frame design focused on utility and comfortable handling for riders of all sizes and strengths.

Catering to the mountain trails and city streets alike, the exclusive full suspension system co-developed with FOX absorbs bumps in the road, stabilizes cargo on loaded rides, and rolls over roots and rocks. With 120mm of front travel and 105mm of rear travel1, the damping characteristics are matched to the bike's geometry, weight distribution, and load to deliver support and feedback, so that the rider feels more confident and less fatigued.

"FOX is proud to support the launch of the new AMFLOW TL platform with our suspension technology," said Adam Marriott, Senior Manager of Product Management at FOX. "The FOX AWL fork and FLOAT shock are optimized for the performance demands of the new Amflow TL platform, delivering a balanced combination of comfort, traction, and control. Designed to support the unique requirements of modern eSUV riding, the suspension package provides a capable and confidence-inspiring ride experience across a wide range of terrain"

To further support rider comfort and flexibility, the bike geometry offers:

Adjustable head tube angle: the default 67° head tube angle can be slackened by 1 degree for descending confidence (with 29-inch wheels set-up)

Various bike setup configurations, including full 27.5 (standard), mullet, reverse mullet, and full 29er, with both the front and rear wheels can be switched from 27.5-inch to 29-inch to match different terrain needs

Low standover and seat-height, supporting easy mounting and dismounting

Approximately 100% anti-squat performance, effectively reducing pedaling energy loss and making the ride more stable

The Amflow TL comes standard with front and rear mudguards, a rear rack, water bottle cage, pedals, headlight and taillight, with support for an optional front rack. Riders can also remove the racks and mudguards to transform the Amflow TL into a more traditional off-road mountain bike, meeting all the standards expected of a mountain bike, including the CAT-III Certification.

Built to carry

The Amflow TL Carbon can carry up to 200kg1 total weight, including the bike, front and rear rack loads, and the rider. The front rack can bear up to 20kg1, while the rear rack can handle up to 27kg1, making the bike a workhorse across ride types.

For long-distance touring, the bike's modular mounting design and MIK HD-compatible rear rack allows riders to add panniers and a bike trailer.

New from Avinox: 1280Wh capacity, four-battery charging, and SmoothShift Electronic Shifting

Equipped with the Avinox M2 motor, the Amflow TL Carbon offers 125N•m1 of maximum torque and 1100W1 of peak power output, offering powerful support for steep climbs or extended rides. The Avinox M2 maintains noise levels as low as 45dBA1 thanks to a compound planetary gearset with a helical gear design.

The bike comes standard with a removable 800Wh battery providing 172km of range1, and riders can purchase a 600Wh removable battery that delivers up to 124km of range1. The 800Wh and 600Wh batteries are swappable, and each can be paired with a 480Wh secondary battery - a brand new offering from Avinox that offers for up to 100km1 of extended range and up to 1280Wh of total capacity1. The frame's quick-release design enables one-handed battery removable for quick swaps, off-bike charging, and easy travel.

Avinox is also introducing a new charging hub for safe, multi-battery charging. Users can charge up to four batteries sequentially in one sitting, supporting longer range rides and offering flexibility.

Lastly, co-developed with Amflow and TRP, Avinox SmoothShift Electronic Shifting allows the drive unit to detect gear-shift signals and shift the cassette smoothly without needing the rider to pedal. When paired with an Avinox-specific chain, the system stays smooth and controlled under high torque. The torque is intelligently reduced during a gear shift to minimize shock and protect the chain. The Amflow TL is the first bike to feature this electronic drivetrain.

Smart Software with the Avinox Ride App

The Avinox Ride app offers a number of smart features to enhance every ride on the Amflow TL:

Offline navigation: Supports third party route apps, displaying routes on the screen in real-time with turn guidance and alerts

Apple® Find My tracking: Pair Amflow TL Carbon with Apple® Find My to check the bike's location and battery status, or activate its sound alert

Smart heart rate control: The Amflow TL can pair with a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and users can set a target heart rate zone that determines how much pedal assist the bike provides.

Osmo Camera connectivity: Connect a compatible Osmo camera and record with the wireless controller or from the control display

Presented at Eurobike 2026

The Amflow TL Carbon will debut at Eurobike 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, starting Wednesday, June 24. Conference attendees will be among the first to see and test ride the Amflow TL Carbon.

Exhibition Details

Amflow Booth: Open Air F12, Booth A37

Location: Messe Frankfurt

Dates and Hours: June 24-27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. local time

Availability

The Amflow TL Carbon is estimated to be available globally later this year.

For more information about the Amflow TL Carbon, please visit: https://www.amflowbikes.com/tl-carbon

1All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official Amflow website.

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for riding mountain bikes. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, hidden in sleek electric bike bodies. Amflow's commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its e-bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.