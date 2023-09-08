AMH Awarded on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 List

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, has been awarded on Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023.

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 companies in 23 industries from 21 countries, evaluated across three main public pillars of trust: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust.

"AMH is proud to be named one of the most trustworthy companies globally, as we continue to earn the trust of those who rely on us, including our employees, customers, shareholders and communities," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AMH. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to holding ourselves accountable and delivering consistent value to our stakeholders as a leading employer, housing provider, and corporate citizen."

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. In 269,000 evaluations, participants rated companies they knew in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

