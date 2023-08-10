AMH Earns 2023 Most Loved Workplace Certification

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) ("AMH" or the "Company") has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), which provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work, based on a survey that measures elements such as the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"We're honored that AMH has been recognized as a Most Loved Workplace, an accolade that spotlights the most engaged workplace cultures in the country," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of AMH. "Guided by our company value of caring about people, we're building an inclusive workplace culture defined by trust, belonging, and opportunity, where our team members feel supported and inspired to do great work. This recognition, based on the feedback of our employees, reflects our focus on taking care of each other, so that together we can take care of the residents we serve."

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.

About AMH

AMH is a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named a 2023 Most Loved Workplace®, one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of March 31, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P., and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

